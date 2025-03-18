‘Does He Really Want To Play?’: Bill Cowher Questions Aaron Rodgers’ Future 

The longer Aaron Rodgers goes without a decision, the more Bill Cowher wonders if silence speaks volumes. Football is an all-in or all-out sport, and if Rodgers is unsure about his future football move, it suggests it’s time to hang up his cleats. Joining Dan Patrick Tuesday, Cowher wondered where Rodgers’ head and heart were at.

“You have a chance to get Aaron Rodgers,” Cowher told Patrick. “Can he still throw it? Yes. Is he mobile enough? I think so. But does he really want to play? The longer you wait, you just have to wonder where is his heart and how much does he really want to do it.

“I always think when, when somebody starts talking about retirement, they’ve already checked the box. So they’ve checked out to some degree.”

"I personally think that Russell Wilson is your best choice." – @CowherCBS on who the starting QB should be for the Steelers next season. pic.twitter.com/EHx6CvqSTj — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 18, 2025

In fairness, Rodgers hasn’t said much of anything since his season with the New York Jets ended, and he subsequently released. Reports indicated he wanted to play instead of going out on the low note that was his 2024 season, starting all 17 games for a 5-12 team that saw their coaching staff and front office cleaned out as a new regime took over. A far cry from what was expected when Rodgers became a Jet in 2023, a move the organization thought could make them Super Bowl contenders.

But Aaron Rodgers is 41, tore his Achilles in 2023, and played hurt throughout 2024, and clearly isn’t defined by football. His life is more than a game. Unless he’s truly waiting to see if the Minnesota Vikings pursue him, the longer he waits, the more it’s fair to wonder if he’s asking himself the same questions Cowher poses. Wanting to play and being willing to put your body through a full season are two different things.

Even if Rodgers chooses to return for a 21st season, he clearly isn’t jumping at the chance to sign with Pittsburgh. At best, the Steelers are adding a quarterback who was lukewarm on the idea and perhaps became a fallback options if the Vikings don’t throw their hat in the ring (reporting has been consistent Rodgers would bolt to Minnesota if offered). As a one-year rental for someone who doesn’t seem itching to sign, it’s an ominous sign to having a successful season. And it’s why Cowher would choose to bring back Russell Wilson, who has been nothing but eager to return to Pittsburgh if given the chance.