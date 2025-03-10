Does DK Metcalf Trade Make Steelers More Likely To Look Outside At Sam Darnold?

Does the Steelers’ DK Metcalf trade make them more likely to sign Sam Darnold (or another outside quarterback)?

The Steelers reportedly intend to trade for WR DK Metcalf and make an offer for QB Sam Darnold. These were the two major news stories tied to the team that came out yesterday, on the eve of the legal tampering period later this week. While they can’t officially make either move until the new league year, the coincidental timing is curious.

The organization is in a tough place, desperate to do anything necessary to win a playoff game. Sam Darnold played in his first playoff game last year and lost, and the Steelers have a weaker roster than the Vikings, arguably, though DK Metcalf makes it much stronger.

Given all the hemming and hawing with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, one has to wonder the cause for delay. Is it because the Steelers really saw their best option outside, like Sam Darnold? They had these quarterbacks last year and wanted to run a run-first offense. If the Steelers have DK Metcalf and George Pickens and Roman Wilson to throw to, does that make them more tempted to opt for Sam Darnold over Wilson or Fields?

While Fields has some currency entering free agency, that’s still based largely on “potential” and upside, less on actual production. Sure, he rushed for five touchdowns. But he also threw only five touchdowns and averaged 184 yards per game. If the Steelers sign Darnold, they’re getting someone who averaged over 250 yards per game with 35 touchdowns. The other option, of course, is Russell Wilson, who played with DK Metcalf in Seattle. The two even worked out together multiple times last offseason, and worked well together.

I don’t know that re-signing Russ turns this isn’t a high-powered passing offense, though. And we don’t know why the plan is with Geroge Pickens, either. Did the Steelers trade for DK Metcalf because it makes it easier to move on from Pickens? Or do the Steelers want Metcalf to add to Pickens and a quarterback like Sam Darnold who can ramp up the passing game?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.