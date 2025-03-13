DK Metcalf Unbothered By Steelers’ Uncertain Quarterback Outlook

For wide receiver DK Metcalf, coming to the right organization was more important than finding the team with the right quarterback. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph or someone else, Metcalf has the same goal. Make plays, win games.

During his introductory press conference Thursday, Metcalf, who will wear No. 4, was unbothered by Pittsburgh being without a quarterback entering the new league year.

“When I hopped on the phone with those, three great gentlemen, uh, they made me feel welcome first off,” Metcalf said via the team site, presumably referring to Art Rooney II, Omar Khan, and Mike Tomlin. “And then secondly, they made me feel like they had the right decision with who was gonna be throwing me the football.

“I’m not making the decision in the quarterback room. So I’m just gonna try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football. They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. So I’m just gonna roll with that.”

Metcalf’s comment that the team made the “right decision” is interesting yet vague. Did the team promise who his quarterback would be, or at the least, who it wouldn’t be?

Pittsburgh’s stated pre-free agency goal was to re-sign Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Fields turned down the Steelers’ lower contract offer to sign a two-year deal with the New York Jets for $40 million. Wilson remains in limbo, at best the team’s backup plan as he visits with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Clearly, he isn’t high on Pittsburgh’s list.

Now, they seemingly wait for Rodgers to decide his next step. He’s been courted by the Giants, while the Minnesota Vikings have been floated as a surprise third option. Retirement seems unlikely. but given Rodgers’ unpredictable nature, it can’t be ruled out. Despite his star power and tantalizing idea of Rodgers throwing to him, Metcalf will leave the recruiting to the front office.

“This is a historic organization,” he said. “They’ve done the recruiting before I even got here. Whoever wants to come here and try to win as many games as we can, they can join us. If not, good luck on the other side.”

Signed to a five-year deal, Metcalf is with the Steelers for the long-haul, making the murky quarterback situation of the present less of a concern.

Heading into the new league year without a quarterback is an unnerving situation. If Rodgers and Wilson turn the Steelers down, they’ll be in a dire spot. In a situation like that, the best thing the offense can offer is two talented wide receivers. With Pickens and Metcalf, Pittsburgh has that in spades.