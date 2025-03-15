DK Metcalf Describes Arthur Smith’s Offense

In his second year as Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith got a new weapon to game plan for. In search of wide receiver help, the Steelers cannonballed into the deep end of the pool by trading for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf six days ago, a blockbuster deal that sent Seattle a second-round pick and gave Metcalf a $150 million contract. Now the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history, it’s up to Smith to ensure the Steelers get a great return on their marquee investment. While the two will get to know each other over the weeks and months, Metcalf already has an idea of what to expect from his new playcaller.

“It’s a very West Coast-centric offense,” Metcalf said in a one-on-one with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews for the team’s YouTube channel. “Where he’s going to feed the ball to the X-receiver. They’re going to run the ball heavy. So you gotta have receivers who can block.”

Smith’s philosophy was molded by his background and time in Tennessee. A former college offensive lineman, he coached under a slew of old-school head coaches. Mike Munchak, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Mike Mularkey and Ken Whisenhunt, NFL tight ends who went on to coach the position before ascending to coordinator and head coach. Mike Vrabel, a hard-nosed linebacker. Their styles weren’t about spreading the field and moving the ball exclusively through the air. Put the quarterback under center, run the ball, and utilize play-action off it.

That’s how an Arthur Smith offense looks. It created a radical shift last year as Pittsburgh went from a high rate of 11 personnel, three-receiver sets, to multiple tight ends routinely on the field. Per our Clayton Eckert, the Steelers’ 11 personnel rate dropped by nearly 20 percent while 12 and 13 personnel usage increased by nearly 10 percent.

Some offenses, like New England under Bill Belichick, don’t care if receivers can block. Not Pittsburgh. It’s a requirement, Smith referring to receivers needing to create “RBIs” with downfield effort blocks to “bat in” running backs to big plays. Metcalf can do the job, an intense blocker with rare size and strength for the position.

Smith has a road map to utilize him. In Tennessee, he had WR A.J. Brown, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 19 total touchdowns in Smith’s two seasons as Titans’ offensive coordinator. Metcalf and Brown were similar “freak” receivers possessing rare blends of height, weight, speed, and run-after ability. Pittsburgh still needs to find someone to get him the ball, but no matter who is under center, Metcalf understands his role in the offense.