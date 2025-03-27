‘Did The Giants Just Not Talk To The Steelers?’: Florio Not Confident Russell Wilson’s Tenure In New York ‘Ends Well’

The New York Giants, unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers. decided to stop waiting on Aaron Rodgers and signed Russell Wilson. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wonders what they were thinking. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, he questions how Wilson’s tenure in New York will go.

“I don’t know that it ends well for Russell Wilson. Unless he plays better than he played last year”, Florio said of his belief that Wilson’s time with the Giants will likely be no better, or even worse, than his time with the Steelers. And he wonders how much homework they even did before agreeing to a deal.

“Did the Giants just not talk to the Steelers”? he asked, about Wilson. “Did they not pay attention to what happened last year down the stretch? Did they not do any homework? Remember last year, Mike Tomlin was very proud of the fact that he didn’t do any homework with the Broncos”.

“Remember when he was asked that question, he was almost kind of upset that he was asked that question?”, Florio added. He referenced the Steelers head coach fielding a question about whether he discussed Russell Wilson’s tenure in Denver with anyone from the Broncos. “These teams are connected. Why didn’t the Giants make a few phone calls? And if they did, why did they sign this guy”?

Similarly, it seems likely the Giants did not discuss Russell Wilson with the Steelers before signing him. But unlike with the Steelers a year ago, Wilson was not the Giants’ Plan A. They did try to sign him last offseason, but this year, he was their third choice—at best. Previously, they hoped to trade for Matthew Stafford. They also had an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers.

That the Giants signed Wilson suggests that they knew Rodgers was more likely to sign with the Steelers or simply retire. And they didn’t spend all that much on him. His contract has a base value of $10.5 million, the rest of it made up of incentives. If things don’t work out, they won’t be hit too hard.

In other words, I don’t think Florio’s comments are really warranted. The Giants’ signing of Russell Wilson is actually shrewd, given their evident lack of alternatives versus the Steelers’ options. They also signed Jameis Winston, and they hold the third-overall pick in the draft.

The Steelers, instead, have Mason Rudolph, and they draft late in the first round. As far as doing their homework, everyone saw how the Steelers and Russell Wilson played down the stretch. But Wilson is obviously not the quarterback of the final five games, nor of his first six games.

Wilson might fare no better with the Giants than he did with the Steelers, but what else could they do? They already tried to swing bigger. What would talking to the Steelers about their experiences with Wilson have changed? They already managed to sign him to a favorable deal.