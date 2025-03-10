Despite Trade Request, Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Says ‘There’s Nowhere I’d Rather Be’

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to allow DE Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade—but that’s not his preference. As he recently told Olivia Ray of WLWT, he still wants to remain with the Bengals. He just wants Cincinnati to pay him what he deserves—what the market dictates. With the most sacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, he wants his production to negotiate his value.

The problem is, of course, that the Bengals don’t want to pay Hendrickson top dollar. In fact, with the top of the dollar continuing to rise, that proved to be the tipping point. They pivoted once the Raiders signed Maxx Crosby to an extension crossing the $35 million APY threshold. Shortly thereafter, Myles Garrett signed a deal worth $40 million APY, strengthening their resolve.

“I wouldn’t call it frustrating”, Trey Hendrickson said of his contract situation with the Bengals. “It’s something that gives me an opportunity to prove my worth every season to be a starter in the National Football League. I’ve been able to achieve All-Pro honors, Pro Bowl honors, and it’s been a heck of a ride. And to play with some of the most talented players in the league [is special] … I’m just tremendously blessed. The relationships I’ve made, however it shakes out, there’s nowhere I’d rather be”.

Trey Hendrickson remains in Cincinnati this evening – he spoke with @WLWT tonight after the #Bengals granted the All-Pro DE permission to seek a trade. Hendrickson explains how he feels after the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement ➡️ More from him at 11PM only… pic.twitter.com/KdyRVY95Ua — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) March 8, 2025

The Bengals first signed Hendrickson as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. During that time, he has recorded 57 sacks, 155 tackles, 53 for loss, 11 forced fumbles, and 12 passes defensed. While many often overlook him when it comes to debating the best defenders in the league, he certainly has numbers.

Hendrickson originally signed with the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million contract, a $15 million APY. In 2023, he signed a one-year extension through 2025 paying him $23 million. At the moment, he is owed $16 million for this upcoming season after posting 17.5 sacks in 2024.

Hendrickson currently ranks outside the top 10 in APY for edge rushers, a fact the Bengals know well. At the moment, he ranks 11th, with three players earning north of $30 million. In addition to the Garrett and Crosby deals, Nick Bosa is earning $34 million per year. Three other players make at least $25 million, including the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, who signed his extension back in 2021.

I have no doubt that Trey Hendrickson has enjoyed his time with the Bengals. They have a lot of talented players, and at least until the past two years, they were winning. They also have the talent to keep winning; indeed, to compete for a Super Bowl championship.

As much as he wants pay that is reflective of what he does, Hendrickson also has a desire to win, and the Bengals give him that. Will another contender offer him $35 million per year or more? And of course that’s not all—they also have to offer the Bengals compensation that makes it worth losing him.