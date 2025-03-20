Depot After Dark: Witherspoon Re-Signs With Rams, Ex-Steelers Golfing, Ike And Ivan Taylor At Alabama

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 19.

WITHERSPOON RE-SINGS WITH RAMS

The Steelers have struggled to find consistent starters at corner. Joey Porter Jr. has given them a little stability, but the spot opposite of him has still been in flux. Ahkello Witherspoon is one player that the Steelers tried out at corner. He was with the team in 2021 and 2022. The Steelers cut him in 2023, and then he joined the Los Angeles Rams. It looks like he’s staying with the Rams, too.

According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, Witherspoon is re-signing with the Rams on a one-year deal. He’ll try to help them make another push at the Super Bowl. Last year, he started five games for them and had one interception. We’ll see if he can improve upon that.

Source: Corner Ahkello Witherspoon is signing back with the #Rams on a one-year deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2025

EX-STEELERS GOLFING

Sometimes, it can be challenging for NFL players to replace the competitiveness of being in the league once they retire. Many players, especially those who were among the best in the league, struggle to fill that void in their lives. It looks like several former Steelers have taken up golf in their spare time. Many of them are competing in a golf tournament among a large group of former NFL players.

Multiple Steelers are slated to play at The Pro Rivals Open. The roster, which can be seen on The Pro Rivals Open’s Twitter, includes mostly retired players, but also a few current ones as well.

#TheProFTB roster is LOCKED. Who are you rooting for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vh8lkLzSsY — THE PRO Rivals Open (@prorivalsopen) March 19, 2025

Jerome Bettis, Josh Dobbs, Eric Ebron, Joe Haden, Garrett Hartley, Patrick Peterson, Josh Scobee, and Kordell Stewart are the former Steelers who will be there. Braden Mann never played a game for the team, but he was on their roster at one point as well. Hopefully, they have good luck and do well.

IKE AND IVAN TAYLOR AT ALABAMA

Ike Taylor was a key piece of the Steelers during the 2000s. He was their number-one corner for multiple years, helping them win two Super Bowls. He retired after the 2014 season, but he’s still been involved with the team. His son, Ivan Taylor, is now looking to start his football career. He’s a freshman at the University of Alabama, where he plays safety.

It looks like Taylor and his son have recently had a chance to interact with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. At Alabama’s Pro Day, Taylor and his son can be seen meeting up with Tomlin. Maybe one day, Tomlin and company will be there to scout Taylor’s son.