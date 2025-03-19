Depot After Dark: Wilson Working Out, Heyward Tribute To Graham, Ganassi Talks Steelers Fandom

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 18.

WILSON WORKING OUT

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t signed anywhere, and neither has Russell Wilson. If the Steelers miss out on Rodgers, perhaps they’ll turn to Wilson. Things went poorly with him to end last year, but he gave them several good games. Maybe he could do that again this year. Despite not signing anywhere yet, it doesn’t look like that’s stopping Wilson from working.

Wilson took to Instagram to post a video showing him working out. The video shows Wilson running around on the field. Last year, it looked like much of his athleticism had been sapped. However, perhaps this training can help him recapture some of that burst this season.

HEYWARD TRIBUTE TO GRAHAM

The Philadelphia Eagles proved they were the best team in the NFL last season, winning the Super Bowl. However, this offseason, they’ve lost a lot of their pieces. They released Darius Slay, who the Steelers signed. Now, Brandon Graham, their longtime defensive lineman, has retired. Graham has been a staple with the team since 2010. It seems like Cam Heyward is giving his respect to Graham for his long career.

On his Twitter, Heyward stated that he’s always admired Graham, paying a nice compliment to a fellow grizzled veteran. Heyward is likely hoping he can end his career in a similar way to Graham, who went out on top with a championship.

Always admired @brandongraham55 He put everything into his team and one of those guys that everyone wants to play with! Congrats BG! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 18, 2025

GANASSI TALKS STEELERS FANDOM

The Steelers have one of the greatest fanbases in the NFL. They travel well, showing up in droves at most opposing stadiums. The Steelers also have a strong group of celebrity fans, including Snoop Dogg, Michael Keaton, and Bret Michaels. It looks like Chip Ganassi, the owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, is included in that group.

The Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel where Ganassi answered some questions about his Steelers fandom. For decades, Ganassi has been involved in North American auto racing. His team is highly decorated. He’s also a Pittsburgh-area native, attending Duquesne University. Through all of his work, it doesn’t seem like he’s lost his passion for the Steelers.