Depot After Dark: Skowronek Married, Bengals Give TE Extension, Steelers Draft Party In Mexico

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 7.

SKOWRONEK MARRIED

Ben Skowronek was an interesting player for the Steelers last year. Although an injury limited his season, he was a quality piece on special teams when he was healthy. While he didn’t have much of a role on offense, he did record a few big catches. The Steelers’ season was disappointing, but it looks like Skowronek has a reason to celebrate this offseason.

The Steelers shared on their Twitter that Skowronek recently got married. This point in the offseason is a great time for players to tie the knot and enjoy being with their loved ones. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Congratulations to the Skowroneks! 🖤💛 📸: anyakernes/IG pic.twitter.com/HgP9bDd8Xz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 6, 2025

BENGALS GIVE TE EXTENSION

Even though the season is over, the Cincinnati Bengals are not done dealing with issues. It looks like they’re poised to trade star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. They also have to pay wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Things do not look great for the Bengals. They are keeping some players, though.

On their Twitter, the Bengals revealed that they’ve signed tight end Tanner Hudson to an extension. Hudson joined the Bengals in 2023, being a key depth piece for them. It probably doesn’t make the Bengals feel much better, but at least not everyone is running away from their team.

We have signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension. 📰: https://t.co/5dYw5KM8ko pic.twitter.com/CynKTMfmHH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 7, 2025

STEELERS DRAFT PARTY IN MEXICO

The Steelers have one of the strongest fanbases in the NFL. At most away games, it isn’t hard to find Steelers fans. Passionate Steelers fans can be found outside of the United States of America, too. That should be even more apparent when the team plays in Ireland this year, but that isn’t the only country with a strong pocket of Steelers fans.

Mexico is also home to many Steelers fans. It looks like there’s going to be a fun event for the draft for those fans as well. According to Steelers en Español on Twitter, there will be a party held on the first night of the draft in Mexico City. It should be a great event for Steelers fans in the area.