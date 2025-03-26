Depot After Dark: Ravens Sign CB, Frazier Family Expecting, Woodson Trying Gaelic Football

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 25.

RAVENS SIGN CB

The Baltimore Ravens made a strong push last year to win the AFC North. Their defense was a big help, turning things around halfway through the year. This year, they’re looking to build on that. The Ravens fell short of making the Super Bowl last season, and they’ve been working hard this offseason to improve their roster. It looks like they’ve made another addition to their defense.

On Twitter, the Ravens announced signing corner Chidobe Awuzie to a one-year deal. It’s a return to the AFC North for Awuzie, who was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021 to 2023. He’s been a solid starter, although injuries slowed him down last year. We’ll see if he can have an impact on the Ravens.

We have agreed to terms with CB Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year contract! pic.twitter.com/enIi7BcHS6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 25, 2025

FRAZIER FAMILY EXPECTING

Zach Frazier was the Steelers’ best rookie last year, giving them a solid presence at center. He looks like one of their greatest building blocks on the offensive line. This year, he’ll be looking to build on that nice start. However, before this season starts, it looks like he’ll be starting a new chapter in his life.

Frazier’s wife announced on her Instagram that she’s pregnant and expecting a baby in July. Unfortunately for Frazier, that falls right in the heart of training camp, so he’s going to find himself very busy before the season starts. However, he and his wife couldn’t be happier with the news. It’s an exciting development for one of the Steelers’ most promising players.

WOODSON TRYING GAELIC FOOTBALL

Rod Woodson is one of the best athletes in the Steelers’ history. He spent some of the best years of his career with them, from 1987 to 1996. He was one of the best corners in the NFL and a dynamic return man. Recently, he went to Ireland to promote the Steelers’ coming game there. While there, he got to try his hand at a different kind of football.

Steelers Ireland posted a video on their Twitter showing Woodson trying Gaelic football. The sport looks different from NFL football, but Woodson still took a good crack at learning the basics. Knowing how athletic he was in his prime, Woodson probably would’ve thrived at Gaelic football, too, if he had played that professionally.