Depot After Dark: Pickens Football Camp, Browns Sign OL, Former Steelers Together

PICKENS FOOTBALL CAMP

Last year, George Pickens continued looking like an ascending star. He made multiple sensational catches, although he was also plagued by attitude problems. He should be in line for another big season with DK Metcalf as his running mate. This summer, it looks like Pickens is giving back to the local community.

Pickens is scheduled to hold a youth football camp on June 28. The event includes boys and girls ages 6 to 16. It should be a nice experience. There is some speculation that Pickens could get traded, so for the sake of this camp, hopefully that doesn’t happen.

BROWNS SIGN OL

The Cleveland Browns had a brutal 2024 season. They made the playoffs the previous year and were hoping to build off that. Instead, they crashed and burned, falling back to the basement of the AFC North. This season, they’re hoping to get back on track. It looks like they’re trying to beef up their offensive line to help with that.

On their Twitter account, the Browns announced that they’ve signed guard Teven Jenkins. He was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2021 draft. He got off to a slow start but showed signs of improvement last year. Perhaps he’ll be able to find his footing with the Browns.

FORMER STEELERS TOGETHER

The Steelers have a history of strong bonds between their players. While most of those include players on the Super Bowl teams, many Steelers that didn’t win championships still find themselves bonded together for life. Former Steelers running back Merril Hoge recently posted a picture showing just that.

On his Twitter account, Hoge posted a photo of himself, Bubby Brister, Louis Lipps and Brian Blankenship together at a recent event. They’re all former Steelers, mainly playing for the team in the late 80s and early 90s. Those were some of the dark days for the team. Despite that, these men still seem connected forever. It’s nice to see that brotherhood present even long after their playing days ended.