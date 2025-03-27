Depot After Dark: Patterson Not A Fan Of Rule, Faulkner’s Son At Pitt, Gainwell Gets Married

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 26.

PATTERSON NOT A FAN OF RULE

Last year, the NFL made a big change to the kickoff rules, attempting to make the play more dynamic. It didn’t really work for the Steelers, who struggled to return kicks well. Now, the NFL competition committee is attempting to make the rule permanent. Steelers’ return man Cordarrelle Patterson doesn’t seem thrilled with that.

On his Twitter, Patterson posted a GIF in response to that report, and it seems he doesn’t want the rule to be permanent. He didn’t really thrive with the change last year. He’s one of the best returners in NFL history but struggled last year. Maybe he could be better for the Steelers if kickoffs return to how they were.

FAULKNER’S SON AT PITT

The University of Pittsburgh had its Pro Day on Wednesday. The Steelers were represented there, checking out some of Pitt’s prospects. It’s a good chance for incoming players to try to raise their stock. It seems like that group included the son of a current Steelers coach.

As Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette showed on Twitter, Eddie Faulkner IV, son of Steelers’ running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, was also at Pitt’s Pro Day. Faulkner doesn’t actually go to Pitt. He’s a corner for Slippery Rock University, a college north of Pittsburgh. It’s a nice gesture by Pitt and good for the Faulkner family.

At Pitt pro day, where they’re letting Slippery Rock cornerback Eddie Faulkner — son of the Steelers running backs coach — work out for NFL scouts too. He just put up 37.5 inches in the vertical. pic.twitter.com/bPuGsQCPy5 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) March 26, 2025

GAINWELL GETS MARRIED

This offseason, the Steelers lost Najee Harris, their starting running back for the past few seasons. They haven’t really replaced him yet, but they did sign a running back. The Steelers added Kenneth Gainwell. He’s been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2021. Gainwell isn’t a starter but more of a solid role player. It looks like he’s got some other big news this offseason.

The Steelers posted on their Twitter that Gainwell recently got married. It’s an exciting new chapter in his life, in addition to joining a new team. He also won a Super Bowl this year, so 2025 seems to be Gainwell’s year. Hopefully, that continues into the Steelers’ season.