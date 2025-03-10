Depot After Dark: Micah Parsons Reacts To EDGE Market, Underwhelming FA Class, Spencer Anderson Visits ‘Big Ben’

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 9.

MICAH PARSONS REACTS TO EDGE MARKET

Micah Parsons is the best young player at his position, and today he just watched his future self make a lot of money. After Maxx Crosby raised the bar to $35.5 million per season earlier in the week, Myles Garrett blew the top off the market at $40 million per season. He is the highest-paid non-quarterback in history. Like T.J. Watt, Parsons is due for a contract this offseason. You can see that Parsons is already licking his chops over the $40-plus-million yearly payday he is about to receive. The question is, will he sign before or after Watt? What about Trey Hendrickson? The price will only continue going up, so the players would be wise to wait to squeeze out a couple extra million.

Lol yooo wtf 😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 9, 2025

UNDERWHELMING FA CLASS

Free agency is one of the two times of the year where a team can go from a pretender to a contender (or the other way around). According to one league insider, teams are underwhelmed by this free agent class in general.

“If the NFL feels hectic right now, it’s because it is. Plenty of players are running it back with their team,” Dianna Russini wrote via X. “Around the league, this is considered to be a mediocre free agent class.”

If the NFL feels hectic right now, it’s because it is. Plenty of players are running it back with their teams. Around the league, this is considered to be a mediocre free agent class . — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2025

SPENCER ANDERSON VISITS ‘BIG BEN’

Spencer Anderson never had the privilege of playing with Big Ben Roethlisberger, but today he went and visited Big Ben. I’m talking about the one in London, not the former Steelers quarterback. This is one of the few times of year where players can travel and take time away, and it would appear Anderson is making the most of that with a trip to London. His teammate, Pat Freiermuth is just a hop and a skip away in Ireland to help promote the Steelers’ upcoming game there.

Via his instagram story: