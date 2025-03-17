Depot After Dark: Joey Porter Jr. Camp, Old And New In Ireland, 2021 Draft Looking Bleak

A Steelers Depot nightly segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

JPJ HOSTING FOOTBALL CAMP

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is hosting a football camp on June 21 with “special NFL guests” at the Chartiers Playground and Field in Pittsburgh.

The event was posted on Instagram by the Jackson Nyree Campus, a campus and community center that provides residential, recreational and educational services. It’s named in honor of Porter’s sister, Jackson Nyree, who has Autism.

To attend, you can scan the QR code in their Instagram post or pick up an application at the Jackson Nyree Campus. The event is free, and with other NFL players in attendance in addition to Porter, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were multiple Steelers who helped run the game and help teach the kids in attendance.

CURRENT AND FORMER STEELERS IN IRELAND

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play a game at Croke Park in Ireland in 2025, and ahead of the game, Pat Freiermuth and Rod Woodson got the chance to see Croke Park, work with kids in Ireland at a football camp and see the culture of the country of Ireland. Steelers.com posted a video of Woodson and Freiermuth together in Ireland.

It’s a cool opportunity for the two of them to travel to another country and get a chance to see where the Steelers will play in a few months, and it also shows the bond that team legends have with the organization. Not every team has the buy in from former players to take part in a trip like Woodson did, and it’s cool to see him and Freiermuth, who signed a contract extension before last season to remain a Steeler, bond.

We don’t know the date or opponent for when the Steelers will play in Ireland, but it should be a great experience full of Steelers fans, even though the game is across the Atlantic Ocean.

2021 DRAFT LOOKING LIKE A BUST

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Isaiahh Loudermilk is a free agent this offseason, but if he doesn’t re-sign, then TE Pat Freiermuth will be the only player remaining that the team took in 2021. First-round pick RB Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, while third-round pick OL Kendrick Green spent time with the Houston Texans before inking a deal this offseason with the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh’s Day 3 selections included OT Dan Moore Jr., who signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, LB Buddy Johnson, S Tre Norwood and P Pressley Harvin III, who was cut prior to 2024. While Moore, Harris and Freiermuth were all solid starters for the Steelers, not getting more than four years of production from multiple members of the class makes it look like a pretty rough draft in hindsight.