Depot After Dark: Holcomb Training, Humphrey Calls Out Harrison, Rudolph Happy To Be Back

HOLCOMB TRAINING

In 2023, Cole Holcomb helped the Steelers replenish their linebacker position. Unfortunately, after a solid start, he suffered a brutal injury that knocked him out for the 2024 season as well. Earlier this offseason, the Steelers reworked his contract to keep him on the team. It seems like he’s ready to bounce back from his injury.

On his Instagram, Holcomb shared a video of himself training. It seems like he’s finally healed, which should put him in line to compete for a spot on the roster this summer. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson should start, but Holcomb could still be a key depth piece.

Cole Holcomb back at it. Took a pay cut a few weeks ago. Looks like he is back from that knee injury. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/DwYofmDi31 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2025

HUMPHREY CALLS OUT HARRISON

Switching sides in a rivalry is always going to be a bit contentious, but it’s becoming more and more common as the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a habit of signing former Ravens players. CB Marlon Humphrey called out LB Malik Harrison, who the Steelers signed in free agency, for signing with the Steelers.

It’s 31 other teams and you pick the yellow team… @Leek_39 honestly screw you — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 14, 2025

BILLS SIGN FORMER STEELERS OL

After Maurkice Pouncey, the Steelers were left without a clear direction at center. They tried to fill that void with Kendrick Green, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t working out at center. In 2023, they traded him to the Houston Texans. This offseason, he became a free agent, and it looks like he’s found a new home.

Green has signed with the Buffalo Bills, according to the team’s PR account on Twitter. He now has a chance to help the Bills compete for a Super Bowl. The Steelers are also slated to play the Bills this year, so they should get a chance to see Green.

Agreed to terms with G Kendrick Green & CB Dane Jackson on one-year contracts. pic.twitter.com/6NXQlgnBYD — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 14, 2025

RUDOLPH HAPPY TO BE BACK

The Steelers signed a quarterback, but it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be their starter. Mason Rudolph has returned to the Steelers after a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph should be the Steelers’ backup quarterback, although at this point, he could end up as the starter. It sounds like he’s excited to be back in Pittsburgh.

On his Twitter, Rudolph expressed how happy he is to be “home.” After an unfortunate exit in the 2024 offseason, it’s nice to see Rudolph ready to be back with the team that drafted him. He helped the Steelers make the playoffs in 2023. If the Steelers can’t find a quality starter, hopefully he can do it again.