Depot After Dark: Heyward Jokes About Next QB, Austin Working, Metcalf’s Goodbye To Seattle

HEYWARD JOKES ABOUT NEXT QB

The Steelers are still without a starting quarterback. They signed Mason Rudolph, but he’s likely going to be the backup. It looks like they’re targeting Aaron Rodgers, but there’s no guarantee they’ll land him. Cam Heyward was recently joking about who the Steelers could sign.

On his Twitter, Heyward posted a photo of a younger T.J. Watt playing quarterback. Heyward joked about Watt taking that role with the Steelers this year. It’s a funny thought. Watt is amazing, but even he has limits. He’s better off taking down opposing quarterbacks. Hopefully, the Steelers sort their quarterback situation out sooner rather than later.

AUSTIN WORKING

Calvin Austin III took a step up last year. The Steelers needed a receiver other than George Pickens to produce, and Austin was their second best wideout. The team still needed more from their weapons, which is why they traded for DK Metcalf, but Austin played well. Going into a contract year, he’s likely hoping to be even better.

On his Instagram, Austin shared a video of him training with Delfonte Diamond. Austin seems to be working on getting out of his breaks quicker. He made several plays last year, and no matter who’s throwing the football in Pittsburgh, he’ll probably need to make more at some point.

METCALF’S GOODBYE TO SEATTLE

DK Metcalf is the Steelers’ biggest acquisition up to this point in the offseason. They made a splash trade for him and also gave him a massive extension. Before coming to Pittsburgh, he was a productive receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, making two Pro Bowls and being named a second-team All-Pro. Although he asked for a trade, it looks like he’ll always have love for Seattle.

On his Instagram, Metcalf posted his goodbye to Seattle. He thanks the players, the staff and the fans. It’s a nice tribute to where he started his career. Metcalf will get a chance to play his former team in 2025. We’ll see how he feels in that game.