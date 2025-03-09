Depot After Dark: Fields Works Out, Freiermuth Heads To Ireland, Chiefs Re-Sign Hollywood Brown

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

JUSTIN FIELDS POSTS WORKOUT PHOTOS

Just a few days before the start of the legal tampering window, where he’s expected to test the market, Justin Fields is showing teams and fans that he’s still on the grind.

In a serious of photos posted to Instagram from Simeon Kelley Jr. captioned ““2025 ATL OFFSEASON. JUSTIN FIELDS” there’s video and photos of Fields putting in the work in Atlanta, where he’s from.

Fields is coming off of a 2024 season in which he started six games for the Steelers, going 4-2 as the starter with five touchdown passes, one interception and five rushing touchdowns. He was replaced by Russell Wilson entering Week 7 against the New York Jets and rarely played after that.

Reports indicate that Fields has a significant market in free agency, and based on a Saturday morning report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, he’s expected to “test the market” in free agency, which could lead to him leaving the Steelers.

PAT FREIERMUTH HEADS TO IRELAND

With the Pittsburgh Steelers slated to play a regular season game on the Emerald Isle in 2025 at Croke Park, veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth is getting an early introduction to Ireland.

Freiermuth, who signed a four-year extension last August, flew to Ireland in partnership with Steelers Ireland and Air Lingus to take in the Six Nations rugby clash between Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

.@pat_fry5 is on his way to the Emerald Isle with @AerLingus 🛫☘️ Follow his first trip to Ireland on our social accounts! pic.twitter.com/42uRgUAhy3 — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) March 8, 2025

The Steelers were officially announced as an international game in Ireland for the 2025 season back on Feb. 7. It will be the Steelers’ first overseas game since 2013 when the team traveled to London in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

CHIEFS RE-SIGN WR HOLLYWOOD BROWN

Just a few hours after the report of second-year receiver Xavier Worthy being arrested on a felony charge in Texas emerged, the Kansas City Chiefs moved quickly to re-sign veteran receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown Saturday.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Brown is getting a one-year deal up to $11 million.

More Chiefs WR news: Free-agent WR Hollywood Brown is returning to Kansas City on a one year deal worth up to $11 million, per sources. pic.twitter.com/a5kz3CEgay — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2025

Brown signed a one-year deal last offseason with the Chiefs following three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Brown hurt his shoulder in preseason though and missed much of the season, returning in Week 16 against the Houston Texans before then playing Christmas Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the regular season finale.

In two games, Brown had just nine receptions for 91 yards, including four receptions for 46 yards against the Steelers on Christmas Day. In the playoffs, Brown had five receptions for 50 yards as the Chiefs reached a third-straight Super Bowl before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.