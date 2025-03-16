Depot After Dark: Fautanu Reacts To Herbig, Tomlin Cheesin’ With New Adds, No Packers For Ireland Game?

A Steelers Depot nightly segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 15.

Fautanu On Herbig’s Departure

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu reacted to the news of center/guard Nate Herbig departing to sign with the Washington Commanders. On his Instagram story, Fautanu shared a post of the news with the caption, “The biggest of bros.”

Herbig missed the entire 2024 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, a freak injury that occurred during the literal final minutes of the Steelers’ training camp. Still, Herbig influenced and mentored Fautanu as they both dealt with seasons cut short. Fautanu suffered a dislocated kneecap ahead of the Steelers’ Week 3 game.

Pittsburgh has one of the youngest offensive lines in football, with Fautanu set to start at right tackle in 2025.

Tomlin’ Cheesin

Mike Tomlin is one happy man. After a busy start to free agency in which the team made splashes at wide receiver and cornerback with DK Metcalf and Darius Slay, the trio took a photo together after Metcalf and Slay signed their deals on the same day.

Mike Tomlin with new Steelers Darius Slay & DK Metcalf 🔥 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YWJNSYz8jn — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2025

It’s similar to Tomlin’s reaction to LB Patrick Queen after Pittsburgh signed him to a then-record deal in 2024. Tomlin, celebrating his 53rd birthday today, will be even happier once the Steelers land a starting quarterback.

No Steelers/Packers In Dublin?

One wrinkle to Aaron Rodgers’ potential signing. Should Rodgers become a Steeler, the odds of the Green Bay Packers playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, as has been speculated for months, would likely crash. Packers.com editor had this response to the chances of the game being played overseas if Rodgers joins Pittsburgh.

Packers editor @mikespofford in response to a question today (🇮🇪): Q: So, say a certain QB winds up in Pittsburgh. There's no way the NFL plays that game in the early morning hours on a Sunday, right? A: That matchup would be in primetime, guaranteed, not as the sun rises. — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) March 15, 2025

It’s a salient point. The NFL wouldn’t want to show Pittsburgh/Green Bay at 9 AM on NFL Network in front of an international audience that wouldn’t quite grasp the magnitude of Rodgers facing his former team. That storyline is a ratings bonanza for the NFL, which would almost assuredly put it in a primetime Sunday/Monday night slot. Pittsburgh would play one of their other eight home opponents in Croke Park.