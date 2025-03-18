Depot After Dark: Pickens Reacts To Bengals WR Deals, Get To Know New Players, Burns Signs With Dolphins

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 17.

PICKENS REACTS TO BENGALS WR DEALS

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot to get done this offseason. More specifically, they had a lot of key pieces that they needed to pay. That included Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, their dynamic duo at wide receiver. It seemed like there was a real possibility Higgins would leave the Bengals this offseason. However, both players received massive extensions, and it seems like George Pickens is happy to see that.

On his Instagram, Pickens posted several fire emojis over a report of Chase and Higgins being paid. While the Bengals are one of the Steelers’ biggest rivals, Pickens is likely happy to see other receivers get paid so much. Pickens is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason, so he probably thinks Higgins and Chase getting paid could raise his price tag. We’ll see if Pickens gets anywhere near that kind of money.

GET TO KNOW NEW PLAYERS

With free agency opening, the Steelers have several new players on their team. They’re still in need of a quarterback, but they’ve added at other positions, including running back, linebacker, and corner. Luckily, the Steelers are helping fans get to know these new faces.

On their YouTube channel, the Steelers posted a video of their new signings answering some questions. It’s a nice, short way for fans to get a feel for these new additions. Hopefully, they make a ton of plays on the field, giving fans a lot to cheer for.

BURNS SIGNS WITH DOLPHINS

The Steelers’ recent history of first-round picks isn’t pretty. With Najee Harris leaving, that marks one more Steelers’ first-round pick who did not receive a second contract from the team. Corner Artie Burns is another example. Drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft, Burns didn’t pan out in Pittsburgh. However, he’s still in the NFL.

For the past few seasons, Burns has been with the Seattle Seahawks. However, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Twitter, Burns has signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. It’s a homecoming for Burns, a Miami native. The Steelers will play the Dolphins in 2025, so we’ll see if Burns can make a play against the team that drafted him.