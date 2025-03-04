Depot After Dark: Bengals Cut OL, Former Steelers RB At Camp, Morris Wishes He Coached Greene

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 3.

BENGALS CUT GUARD

The Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing season last year. They got off to a slow start, which ended up hurting them in the long run. Although Joe Burrow was incredible, they fell short of the playoffs. They’ve been hard at work making several changes, though. Most of them have come on defense, but not all of them.

The Bengals announced on Twitter that they’ve released offensive lineman Alex Cappa. Cappa has been in the NFL since 2018, but he joined the Bengals in 2022. He’s been a consistent presence in their starting lineup since then. However, he had a rough 2024 season, and now the Bengals have moved on.

We have released G Alex Cappa. 📰: https://t.co/el16ORNEag — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 3, 2025

FORMER STEELERS RB AT CAMP

Jonathan Dwyer might not be a name many Steelers fans recognize, but he was the team’s starting running back once upon a time. Dwyer’s stint with the team was short, only being with them from 2010 to 2013. Most of his production came in 2012, winning the starting job down the stretch. Now, it seems like he’s trying to pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

According to Byron Jamar Terry on Twitter, Dwyer will be one of the guests at his football camp. The event will take place in a few weeks on March 23rd. The event looks to be trying to help middle school athletes in the Atlanta area. Dwyer is a Georga native, so it makes sense that he’d participate in Terry’s camp. Hopefully, it will go well, and the kids will learn a lot.

The coaches/guest for the BJT Inspire football camp include, former Steelers running back Jonathan Dwyer Sr. Former Falcons linebacker/safety Tyson Graham Jr. Former Georgia national champion defensive back Latavious Brini and more! https://t.co/eTAAu2MWri — Byron Jamar Terry (@BJT_ERA) March 3, 2025

MORRIS WISHES HE COACHED GREENE

“Mean” Joe Greene is one of the best players in NFL history. He was the face of the Steelers during their dynasty in the 1970s, dominating the competition. Without Greene, the Steelers and the NFL would be drastically different today. Current NFL coaches seem to hold Greene in very high regard.

NFL on CBS recently posted a compilation on their YouTube channel of reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala asking head coaches which player in NFL history they’d most want to coach. Greene was Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris’ answer. Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles also mentioned Greene. Greene’s toughness is legendary, and seeing it in person would be incredible.