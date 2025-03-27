DeMarvin Leal Doesn’t See Drop-Off From Najee Harris To Jaylen Warren

Many Pittsburgh Steelers fans of are going to get what they have been asking for over the last two years with Jaylen Warren stepping into a bigger role in the backfield. He split time as the 1b to Najee Harris’ 1a, but Harris signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. They don’t look like similar runners if you stack them up next to each other and look at their body shapes, but Warren packs a lot of punch for a 5-8, 216 pound back.

DeMarvin Leal had nothing but praise for Warren and the potential of the Steelers’ running game with him in a larger role.

“I think Warren gonna run through a whole bunch of people faces,” Leal said via the Psychotic & Iconic Sports Podcast on YouTube. “The way he hits the hole is crazy. Every single time, even in practice. He might not be that tall, tall as Najee, but he definitely running in your chest just like Najee.”

The Steelers have always valued big-bodied running backs. From Franco Harris to Jerome Bettis to Le’Veon Bell and Najee Harris, big runners are a part of the Steelers’ DNA. It’s very counter to what they typically go for to have two backs who are 5-9 or shorter on the roster with Kenneth Gainwell signing in free agency.

Warren plays a lot bigger than his listed weight and can run right up the gut just like Harris. The only problem is that Warren’s career high in carries is 15 and 17 total touches if you include receiving. That may need to take a significant jump in 2025. Leal doesn’t see that being an issue. He was asked if he thinks there’s a drop-off from Harris to Warren.

“Nah, I don’t see it,” he said.

Warren has always been the more efficient rusher than Harris, but on significantly lower volume and often used as a change of pace on third downs. Harris finished with a 3.9 yards per attempt average over his four seasons in Pittsburgh while Warren has 4.8 yards per attempt in three years. Will Warren be able to keep up that efficiency in a bigger role with more early-down carries?

Given the Steelers’ interest in running backs throughout the pre-draft process, it seems like they will be targeting one in the first three or four rounds next month. Will they take a speedster who will serve as a change of pace or will they look at an Ollie Gordon II or Quinshon Judkins type of player who can pound it between the tackles? Unless they take a back in the first round, I still think Warren will be the primary back at least to start the season.

Gainwell is a nice supplementary piece who can make defenders miss in space. He is best suited to take on Warren’s role from the last couple years, but that might depend on who the Steelers end up drafting. Warren is also plenty capable of playing all three downs as an adept pass catcher and pass blocker.

“You don’t wanna see him in the flats,” Leal said. “You do not wanna see him in the flat catching a ball in the flat. That’s like his territory.”

It sounds like players believe in Warren, and the Steelers do too based on the second-round RFA tender they placed on him worth $5.346 million.