Darius Slay ‘Wouldn’t Have Signed’ If He Didn’t Trust Steelers With QB Decision

One of the big concerns with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ uncertainty at quarterback was their ability to attract high-value free agents. With guys like DK Metcalf and Darius Slay choosing Pittsburgh — the former agreed to join the Steelers via trade — it didn’t end up being a big concern. Like Metcalf, Slay trusts the Steelers’ ability to make the right decision at quarterback and put themselves in the best position to compete.

“It gonna be alright,” Slay said about the Steelers’ quarterback situation via his Big Play Slay podcast on YouTube. “I think Mike T. got his stuff right. He been winning since I’ve been in the league. I think he never had a losing season, so I’m sure enough I trust the front office to get the job done. I ain’t stressing the quarterback situation. I think I wouldn’t have signed there if I didn’t trust what the front office could possibly do in that situation.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers were “all in” on Justin Fields. That was their Plan A, and their backup plan has seemingly been to wait indefinitely for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind.

Prior to being traded, one of the criteria for Metcalf’s next team was reportedly a stable QB situation. Obviously that would have been talked about between Metcalf and the Steelers and Slay probably expressed similar concerns before signing with the team. At 34 years old, this could be his final season in the league, and usually players in his position are looking for a chance to win.

If Rodgers is the leading option, Slay knows a thing or two about how good a quarterback he is.

“Playing him so long in Detroit, he’s a real big sometimes no huddles, ’cause he’s been in the game so long,” Slay said of Rodgers’ ability to command an offense. “That’s what A-Rod is, he does it all. He’s one of the greatest ever to do it.”

Slay has more experience than anybody in Pittsburgh when it comes to scouting and playing against Rodgers. His vote of confidence in the Steelers’ plan, which seems to be centered on Rodgers, should offer at least some comfort to Steelers fans.

“I think they just wanna win championships just as much as I do,” Slay said. “That’s why we make a great relationship.”

Between Slay, Metcalf, and potentially Rodgers, the 2025 Steelers could have an entirely different personality and identity from last year. Whatever it ends up being, Slay trusts that the Steelers will put themselves — and him — in the best possible position to win.