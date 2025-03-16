Darius Slay Signing Named One Of Free Agency’s Worst Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a potential starter at cornerback when the team signed CB Darius Slay earlier this week, but The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher isn’t a fan of Slay’s fit in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh’s signing of Slay was ranked the seventh-worst move of free agency thus far.

“Pittsburgh had a big hole at cornerback with Donte Jackson leaving in free agency, so it wasn’t a surprise they were aggressive in targeting Darius Slay. However, Slay is 34 and has been at his best in a zone-heavy scheme. Pittsburgh plays more man coverage under Teryl Austin, and it’s fair to wonder how that will fit Slay’s game at this stage of his career.”

Mosher also questioned why the Steelers pursued Slay for one year over a longer-term deal with someone younger who could’ve been a more permanent solution.

“It’s also interesting that Pittsburgh didn’t pursue a long-term option at cornerback. Slay only signed for one year, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be back in 2026 for his age-35 season. The Steelers had the cash to spend to get a long-term option opposite Joey Porter Jr., but they opted for the stop-gap player instead. That’s usually not a wise move for a team that isn’t in a Super Bowl window.”

Slay’s fit in a Teryl Austin-led defense shouldn’t be much of a concern. The two worked together in Detroit, and Austin will deploy Slay in a way that makes him successful. But the question of why the Steelers pursued Slay over a long-term deal with a younger corner in a loaded cornerback market is a fair question.

It likely came down to money, but names like D.J. Reed, Carlton Davis, Paulson Adebo or Byron Murphy could’ve been in play for a multi-year deal. Instead, the Steelers do what they did two offseasons ago with Patrick Peterson and sign an older cornerback.

Slay still played good football last season, and he should add value to the Steelers. But it’s fair to wonder why the Steelers didn’t pursue someone who could’ve been a long-term answer, especially with the team having other positions to address in the draft that could prevent them from taking a top cornerback early.

Slay was the only move the Steelers made that wound up on the list, but signings of former Steelers were aplenty. The Los Angeles Chargers’ signing of CB Donte Jackson ranked as the eighth-worst move, while the Buffalo Bills’ signing of DT Larry Ogunjobi came in at No. 4. Dan Moore Jr.’s deal with the Tennessee Titans followed suit at No. 3.

Even if Slay doesn’t work out in Pittsburgh, it’s just a one-year deal, but that may be the crux of the reason why the signing made the list – opting to sign Slay over a younger cornerback who could’ve solidified CB2 next to Joey Porter Jr. may wind up looking like a mistake down the line, but for now, hopefully Slay can be a veteran mentor and provide some high-level football for the Steelers.