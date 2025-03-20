Danny Parkins Takes Shot At Broderick Jones While Arguing Steelers Need To Trade Up And Draft A QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in purgatory. Not just at the QB position, but as a whole. Consecutive 10-7 seasons with back-to-back first round exits are pretty damning evidence of that. While they’ve needed to find consistency at quarterback for quite some time now, having 10 wins every year makes it pretty hard for the Steelers to get a high enough pick in the draft to find a difference maker.

One way to get around that, although costly, is to trade up in the draft. Danny Parkins of FOX Sports thinks that’s the approach Pittsburgh should be taking.

“What they haven’t been willing to do, is trade up,” Parkins said on Breakfast Ball on Thursday. “You can take the 21st pick in the draft, and next year’s first-round pick, and move up, if you really like a quarterback. That’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers have been needing to do to get a young quarterback in there with upside, they just haven’t been willing to do it. Instead, they draft Broderick Jones, who can’t play.”

Unfortunately, Jones catches a stray there. To be fair, given the way things have shaken out along the offensive line over the last few seasons, he’s been forced to play out of position. Still, you could say he isn’t living up to expectations yet.

Ultimately, it is tough to be taking offensive linemen in the first round when you need a QB. Especially when those linemen aren’t able to contribute quickly. To be fair to them, the Steelers really just haven’t been in a position to find a quarterback. Last year, in a loaded QB class, six players at the position were taken in the first 12 picks. There was just no way for the Steelers to find one worthwhile, without sacrificing assets to trade up. That doesn’t excuse the lack of aggressiveness the team has shown trying to find a QB in general. This offseason is an example of that.

Taking such a risk could pay off this year. Granted, sending their second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for WR DK Metcalf earlier this month does make it a little harder. However, with the 21st pick, there’s a high likelihood that both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and maybe even Jaxson Dart are gone by then. Taking a QB at 21 who isn’t one of those three would feel like a reach.

Trading up in the draft could be the Steelers’ best option. That’s not really their vibe, though. However, they did make a bold move already this offseason by bringing in Metcalf. Maybe Omar Khan has another trick up his sleeve. Still, if Aaron Rodgers does end up making his way to the Steelers, this is probably an idea they shelf until next offseason.