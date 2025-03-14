Daniel Jeremiah Doesn’t See George Pickens And DK Metcalf ‘As A Great Pairing’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for WR DK Metcalf, they suddenly had a potent wide receiver duo, at least on paper. Metcalf and George Pickens both have the ability to make big plays down the field. But it might be the most mercurial wide receiver tandem in the league as well. Pickens has certainly gotten a lot of flak for his on-field demeanor. Metcalf has also had his moments on the field, even scrapping with new Steelers CB Darius Slay.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah wonders if the similarities in their games might mean they won’t be an effective partnership.

“Maybe they decide to let these guys partner up and pair up,” said Jeremiah on Friday’s episode of the 40s And Free Agents podcast. “But to me, it does feel like they’re very similar, they’re going to ask to do similar things… I feel like DK Metcalf was brought in with the hope that he could kind of do what AJ Brown did when he went from the Titans to the Eagles, which was immediately infuse some much-needed playmaking into that offense. And he’s still in his prime, he’s still young. For as long as he’s been in the league, he came in the league really young.

“So, I understand how he fits individually in there. I don’t understand how he and George work together. I just don’t see that as a great pairing and a great fit. Who knows, maybe I’ll be proved wrong when it’s all said and done. But that, to me, felt more like a replacement than a complement.”

Yes, both George Pickens and DK Metcalf can stretch defenses. Pickens averaged 16.3 yards per catch for his career, while Metcalf averages 14.4. They both average the same number of yards after the catch per reception for their careers, 4.1. Heck, they both average five broken tackles a season.

However, one of the biggest differences between the two receivers is where they’re targeted on the field. In 2024, Metcalf was targeted 20+ yards down the field on 29.6 percent of all his targets. He was targeted between 10-19 yards down the field on the same percent of targets. But he was targeted 38 percent of the time on passes between the line of scrimmage and nine yards downfield on 38 percent of his targets.

Meanwhile, Pickens was targeted an almost identical percentage of targets 20+ yards down the field (29.5). But Pickens was utilized much more sparingly in that 10-19 range (16.2 percent). Meanwhile, he saw almost half his targets (49.5) between the line of scrimmage and nine yards downfield.

Perhaps it’s simply the play design and philosophies of the two offenses. But in 2024, Metcalf was a much more influential receiver in that middle range than Pickens. Metcalf posted a higher reception percentage than Pickens in that range, too (43.8 to 35.3).

Does that mean that George Pickens and DK Metcalf will magically coexist in the Steelers’ offense? No, but it shows that the two receivers don’t have to do the same exact thing as each other. Especially if, as Jeremiah says, the Steelers want Metcalf to be a playmaker for the Steelers. He can attack all levels of the field, which can influence how defenses are called. Perhaps that means Pickens could be an even bigger vertical threat with Metcalf drawing attention. Or Metcalf can be even more effective in that medium range. That’s why former NFL OL Kyle Long could see them being a dynamic duo.

Or maybe Jeremiah is right. Perhaps George Pickens and DK Metcalf can’t coexist. The on-field troubles, especially Pickens’, are real. When he’s focused, he’s a phenomenal receiver. But there is a list of issues, either lack of effort or misdirected emotions, that rivals a CVS receipt.

What’s certain is that only time will tell whether George Pickens and DK Metcalf can coexist (and hopefully thrive) in Pittsburgh.