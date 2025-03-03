‘You Have Lost Your Identity:’ Dan Orlovsky Slams Steelers For Terrible Run Game

Quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers — it’s a massive need this offseason. Reports seem to indicate that Justin Fields is the front-runner to return to the Steel City as the starting quarterback in 2025, with Russell Wilson likely to sign elsewhere. The Matthew Stafford saga is over, though Aaron Rodgers’ name heats up.

The Steelers need an answer in a major way at the position.

But, for former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, that answer won’t come unless the Steelers do one thing, and it’s not what many think. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning, Orlovsky said the Steelers need to learn how to run the football better to help address the quarterback issues.

“Learn how to run the football better. First, let me be very clear: Pittsburgh, respectfully, last six seasons, you’re the worst running football team in the NFL, 3.9 [yards per carry]. You have lost your identity as an organization,” Orlovsky said regarding what the Steelers need to do at the quarterback position, according to video via ESPN. “I don’t care who the quarterback is. Until you fix that, it won’t matter.

“Now to that position, I do think they re-sign Russell Wilson. Let me then say this, you won’t be great that way. You gotta figure out a way to get great at that position again. So, yes, Russell Wilson for the now. I wanna see you get aggressive in the draft for a draft pick.”

The Steelers have invested heavily in the offensive line the past two years through the draft. They selected tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu in the first round in 2023 and 2024, center Zach Frazier in the second round of 2024, guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round of 2024 and guard Spencer Anderson in the third round of 2023, not to mention the free agency signing of guard Isaac Seumalo in 2023. The Steelers haven’t gotten that return on investment just yet, as far as the run game goes.

Last season, the Steelers showed flashes of a fixed rushing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, particularly in the first half of the season. At one point, running back Najee Harris ripped off three straight games of 100+ rushing yards and the Steelers were rolling on the ground.

After the bye week, though, things fell off a cliff in the run game. In the final five games of the season, including the playoffs — all losses — the Steelers averaged 95.6 rushing yards per game. That average was boosted by a 206-yard performance on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout loss.

In the final game of the season, a blowout loss in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers rushed for just 29 yards. Granted, they fell behind 21-0 early and never recovered, needing to abandon the run game, but they tried establishing the run early in the game and went nowhere.

Now, they’ll likely turn things over at running back, letting Harris walk while hoping a young offensive line can grow together in 2025 and beyond.

But as Orlovsky said, without figuring out the run game, it won’t matter who is at quarterback, and that’s largely spot on. The Steelers under Smith want to be a run-heavy offense. You can’t do that if you can’t run the football. And when you can’t drag that extra defender into the box to try and help deal with the run game, it makes it harder to throw the football.

Of course, the Steelers could make it easier to run the football against lighter boxes by having more weapons in the passing game, rather than trotting out the likes of Mike Williams and Van Jefferson opposite George Pickens, but that’s another conversation. They also need some explosiveness at running back, something Harris didn’t exactly bring to the table consistently. The 2025 NFL Draft could offer some answers at running back, depending on where the Steelers aim to address it from a round perspective.

But with all the talk this offseason so far about the likes of Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, etc at the quarterback position in free agency or via trade, none of it matters until the Steelers fix their identity issues and figure out how to run the football consistently once again.