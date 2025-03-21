Dan Moore Jr. Believes Titans’ O-Line Coach Can Get Most Out Of Him

An NFL veteran, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. believes the Tennessee Titans’ coaching staff can take his game to another level. And that he can live up to lofty expectations created by the $82 million contract he signed in free agency.

Speaking to Titans.com writer Jim Wyatt, Moore cited Tennessee offensive line coach Bill Callahan as someone who can maximize his play.

“He is obviously one of the best coaches in the NFL,” Moore told Wyatt. “So many players have developed under Bill Callahan, and I know that. Just talking to him, I know he’s going to make me better and get the most out of me. Bill thinks he can help my game a lot, and I believe he can as well. Hopefully we can do some great things together, and Bill can tweak my game here and there, and shoot, maybe I’ll be looking at a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro in the future.”

Callahan is regarded as one of the NFL’s top offensive line coaches, a tick behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jeff Stoutland and in the same tier as Buffalo’s Aaron Kromer and Kansas City’s Andy Heck. Bill Callahan joined his son Brian in Tennessee when the latter became the Titans’ head coach for the 2024 season.

No offense can reach its ceiling without a steady and strong offensive line, making the o-line coach and his ability to develop players a critical component to an organization. Pittsburgh felt the benefit with Mike Munchak, building and molding the Steelers’ strong five of a decade ago.

The Steelers have struggled to replace him. They went through a revolving door of misses. Shaun Sarrett became Munchak’s right hand man but like Bill Austin to Vince Lombardi, couldn’t get the job done solo. Adrian Klemm left before his first year on the job was over. Pittsburgh’s found stability with Pat Meyer, entering his fourth year on the job, but he’s a far cry from the caliber of coach Callahan is.

Given how the article reads and knowing Dan Moore’s general personality, this isn’t throwing shade at the Steelers. They’re the team that drafted him and developed him into the player who cashed in on a life-changing sum of money. In the interview with Wyatt, Moore said he “tapped into” parts of his game in 2024 he hadn’t before.

But it’s clear Moore thinks his game can reach new heights. He’s still only 26 years old and in the prime of his career. And he’s confident Tennessee is the right team to do so. For what the Titans are paying him, they better.