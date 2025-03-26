Cowherd: Steelers Are ‘Incredibly Delusional,’ Shouldn’t Have Given Mike Tomlin Extension

Colin Cowherd hasn’t been a fan of the way the Pittsburgh Steelers build their roster, with a focus on defense, probably since the dawn of time. And because of Pittsburgh’s recent struggles, Cowherd really doesn’t like the Steelers keeping Mike Tomlin around. In a discussion about big “brands” in sports, like Duke basketball, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, Cowherd took the opportunity to call the Steelers “delusional” for giving Tomlin a contract extension ahead of last season.

“Who gave Tomlin an extension? They can’t figure out offense. It’s a seven-year run on bad quarterback and o-line play, and it’s one of the biggest brands in the league,” Cowherd said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

I would like to add that Cowherd also said UNC basketball is a brand that’s currently achieving at a “high, traditional level,” which is bizarre. The Tar Heels barely made the NCAA Tournament, got bounced in the Round of 64, and half of their fan base wants to run off their head coach.

His questionable judgment on what makes a brand successful or not aside, it’s fair to question Tomlin and the Steelers. The lack of playoff wins opens both up to a lot of criticism, and their lack of quarterback plan and issues at the position have been a root cause of a lot of problems the last few years. I’m not sure I’d go as far to say keeping Tomlin is delusional, but he certainly isn’t winning at the level he should be and the level Steelers fans expect.

My problem with Cowherd’s rant is he rejects basically any move the Steelers make to improve. He doesn’t think Jalen Milroe is a fit in Pittsburgh. Signing Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be a good move, but bringing back Justin Fields wouldn’t have worked, either. DK Metcalf trade? “That ain’t it, man.” So the Steelers are making moves to try to improve their offense, but Cowherd just instantly rejects them because of his notion that the Steelers can’t have a good offense.

Criticism of the Steelers’ underperformance is fair. But Cowherd is criticizing just to criticize to keep up with his narrative that Pittsburgh doesn’t know how to put together an offense and spends too heavily on defense. When they actually do upgrade their offense or are reported to be looking at ways to improve it, his instant reaction is that it’s bad.

Giving Mike Tomlin an extension, especially one worth $50 million may wind up being a move that doesn’t pay off, and this year is pretty critical in terms of figuring out if the Steelers can have playoff success. But there’s a real question of who would be a better fit for the Steelers, and I don’t think the extension was some sort of death knell for the Steelers as a brand or an organization. At least the Steelers are trying to figure out what works offensively, even if that means turning over their quarterback room yet again, but whatever they do won’t satisfy Cowherd anyway, so prepare to hear more of the same over the next few months.