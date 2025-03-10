Cowherd Compares DK Metcalf Trade To Steelers ‘Buying A House To Save The Marriage’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an exciting move on Sunday, trading for DK Metcalf. An offense that badly needed wide receiver help now finally receives it, which has gotten a warm reception from the fan base for obvious reasons. However, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t as impressed.

“That’s buying a house to save the marriage,” Cowherd said Monday of the Steelers acquiring DK Metcalf, via The Herd. “The Steelers can’t get the offensive line right. They can’t get the quarterback right. They spend too much money on defense. So let’s throw a Hail Mary to save our offense. Yeah that ain’t it, man.”

Trading for Metcalf certainly is a bold move. For 2025, it will give the Steelers one of, if not the best receiving duos in the entire league. Pickens is, of course, only under contract for the 2025 season, so the Steelers will have some decisions there. For now, though, it immediately elevates the offense.

Cowherd doesn’t seem to refute that, but he’s not convinced it fixes all of Pittsburgh’s problems either. He might be right. While the Steelers now have two extremely talented receivers, they also have two high-maintenance receivers. They also still don’t have a quarterback. If their eventual starting QB struggles in 2025, having two high-maintenance, unhappy receivers could become quite a storyline in Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, Cowherd thinks the Steelers could have addressed the position in a cheaper, less-risky way.

“What’s ironic is the one position the Steelers draft and develop exceedingly well on offense is wide receiver,” Cowherd said. “They’ve been great at it for 20 years. They always draft and develop wide receiver. So why spend $150 million on it?”

The Steelers do develop the position well. However, that doesn’t seem to be their mindset. If trading for Metcalf proves anything, it is that Pittsburgh is in win-now mode. With players like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward only getting older, Pittsburgh doesn’t want to take the time to develop a receiver. They also have Roman Wilson, who will essentially be going into his rookie season in 2025 anyway.

Addressing the receiver position also gives them more flexibility going into the draft. Other areas, specifically the defensive line, need help as well. Now the Steelers have one less hole to fill. They’ve also got one of the most talented receivers locked up for the foreseeable future.

If the Steelers are indeed buying a house to save a marriage, at least they get to enjoy the mansion for a little while.