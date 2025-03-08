Cornerback May Be ‘A Free Agent Target Only’ For Steelers, Dulac Says

If the Steelers make a splash at any one position in free agency, it should be the cornerback position. At least that appears to be the sentiment coming from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac. During a recent chat session, that is the direction he repeatedly pushed the conversation.

Asked where the Steelers might target in free agency versus the draft, for example, he suggested that wide receiver and defensive line could see both. But, he said, “I think CB will be a free agent target only.” Later, he offered either cornerback or wide receiver as the “biggest signing” they would make.

Still more, when asked what free agent the Steelers would agree to terms with by Monday, Dulac said, “Keep an eye on CBs.” And this is consistent with what other reporters have said, like colleague Ray Fittipaldo. He has mentioned the name Byron Murphy often, as one potential prime candidate. The 27-year-old made the Pro Bowl last season and has 14 career interceptions.

Another name brought up in the chat as a potential Steelers cornerback target was D.J. Reed. Reed only has six interceptions in 101 career games (70 starts), but he is a solid player. Offered the example of a three-year, $27 million contract, Dulac suggested it would be a great signing for the Steelers.

I’m not sure that would count as much of a splash, though perhaps it is by the Steelers’ standards. Nine million dollars per year for an outside free agent doesn’t happen very often. In fact, Patrick Queen was the first to top that figure just last year. Dulac did say that he “can see” the Steelers spending big on a free agent cornerback.

It is a position they have gone to the well for in free agency often, after all, with mixed results. While they hit on Joe Haden and Steven Nelson, Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace were less successful. Ahkello Witherspoon managed to be both, though not simultaneously.

Outside of Travis Hunter, this year’s draft class at cornerback is not quite transcendent. There are certainly some interesting names like Jahdae Barron, but where value meets need, the Steelers don’t necessarily align with the position in the early rounds. After all, they do have to address wide receiver and the defensive line.

And one could argue that, relative to what is available in free agency versus the draft, cornerback probably favors the former more than the latter for most positions. Layered over the Steelers’ needs, it becomes even more apparent. Especially when you try to figure out which cornerbacks fit their scheme.