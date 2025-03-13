Colin Cowherd Thinks Aaron Rodgers Should Choose Giants Over Steelers

The first official day of free agency is in the books, and Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made his decision. Reportedly, he’s choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. It sounds like the Minnesota Vikings could also be an option for Rodgers, but it’s unclear how serious that is. For now, it looks like the Giants are the Steelers’ biggest competition for Rodgers.

“I would take the New York Giants over the Steelers,” Colin Cowherd said Thursday on FS1’s The Herd. “I get an offensive coach; I get a great left tackle. I’ve got an excellent receiving weapon, who doesn’t appear to be as needy as Pittsburgh’s two.

“And they’ve got some pretty decent defensive personnel. Also, the Steelers spend too much money on defense, where it does feel like the Giants would rather spend money on offense.”

That’s an interesting perspective. Cowherd’s been on record complaining about how much money the Steelers have spent on their defense. It’s true that they’ve been rebuilding their offense over the past couple of years. The Steelers’ offense has been rough, but it looks like they’re finally putting something together.

Cowherd seems to value some of the Giants’ offensive weapons over what the Steelers have. They do have Andrew Thomas, one of the best young left tackles in the league. Wide receiver Malik Nabers had a stellar rookie season last year, too, making the Pro Bowl. However, the Giants’ offense also has a lot of question marks.

They also went 3-14 last year after going 6-11 in 2023. They’ve only had two winning seasons in the past 10 years. Yes, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was amazing as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. However, since leading the Giants to the playoffs in his first season as head coach in 2022, things have been ugly.

In contrast, the Steelers have never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin. While they are mired in a postseason drought, they haven’t been as terrible as the Giants. It’s true that they have some nice pieces on offense. However, so do the Steelers. George Pickens and DK Metcalf are incredibly talented. Pat Freiermuth is solid. Some of their young offensive linemen are poised to step up in 2025.

Looking at what both teams have been in the last decade, the Steelers have unquestionably been better than the Giants. It’s not like either team has been one of the NFL’s best lately, but Rodgers also isn’t the same player he used to be. Tomlin’s Steelers have been competitive with far worse quarterback play.