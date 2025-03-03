Cleveland Radio Host Claims Steelers Trying To Hide Interest In Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

The calendar has turned to March, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still only have one quarterback under contract for 2025. That’s Skylar Thompson. There is zero question that the Steelers will sign a veteran quarterback. But could they also add a quarterback in the draft, say Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart?

Well, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo can’t see it happening in the first round. But ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo thinks otherwise. On Monday’s episode of the Really Big Show, Rizzo talked about what he heard at the NFL Combine regarding Dart and the Steelers.

“I’m hearing the fastest-rising player, not only quarterback, in this whole process of Underwear Olympics is Jaxson Dart. Guess who likes Jaxson Dart, Chris?” said Rizzo. The producer answered the Pittsburgh Steelers. “That’s exactly right. And they are doing everything they can to not let that out of the bag. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers keep Justin Fields and draft Jaxson Dart.”

Dart is that rare combination of experienced but young quarterback available in the draft. He doesn’t turn 22 until after the draft, but he started 41 college games, including three at USC. He threw for 81 touchdowns and ran for another 14. Dart also led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3) and passing yardage (4,279) in 2024.

And the Steelers’ interest in Jaxson Dart does seem real. Dart was at the Senior Bowl where the Steelers always have a serious presence. And the Steelers had a formal meeting at the Combine with Jaxson Dart as well. As Ross McCorkle noted in his Five Steelers Takeaways article from Day 3 of the Combine, that’s not normal procedure by the Steelers.

Now, Dart is not considered to be one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Those spots are reserved for Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. But it’s becoming apparent that most people view Jaxson Dart as the next best option. And Field Yates sent Dart to the Steelers in his mock draft recently, saying that the Steelers “owe it to themselves” to try to solve their quarterback dilemma.

Steeler Depot’s Alex Kozora doesn’t peg Jaxson Dart as a first-round talent. He sees a good, not great, quarterback who will be best served as a backup and spot starter. But evidently, if Rizzo is right, the Steelers see more in Dart than just a career backup.

So will the Steelers target Jaxson Dart in April? That’s what Tony Rizzo thinks. He also thinks the Steelers will have to move up to get him at this point. That would be an aggressive move. But the Steelers need to be aggressive in addressing the quarterback spot. For better or for worse, the Steelers moving up to select Jaxson Dart would qualify as aggressive.