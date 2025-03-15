Chris Boswell, Wife Havana Welcome Child

Chris Boswell has had a pretty darn good year. He got married last June, solidified himself as the best kicker in the NFL in the 2024 season, and now he welcomes a new baby into the world with his wife Havana.

They shared a photo on Instagram to announce baby Beckham Lynn Boswell’s birth.

This is the second baby Steeler in the last week with T.J. Watt and his wife Dani welcoming their first child earlier in the week. That is a lot of black and gold greatness being born into the world with the best kicker and arguably the best defensive player in the league welcoming babies into the world in the same week.

Like Watt, Boswell and his wife timed this perfectly to get optimal time with their newborn. The team won’t have to report for offseason activities for a few more months, so they can spend plenty of time as a family before Boswell’s life gets a lot busier.

Boswell has an older son (shown above in the family photo). He and Watt are far from the only fathers on the team. Cameron Heyward has three kids, as does Mike Tomlin. Russell Wilson’s children were very visible last season with Future helping out behind the scenes doing little tasks for the team during practice at times. Darius Slay, who just signed with the team, also has three children.

Boswell is no rookie when it comes to parenting, so he should have a better grasp on how to navigate living with a newborn this time around.

We offer our congratulations to Chris and his wife Havana on their newborn.