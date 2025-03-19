Chase Daniel Wonders If Retirement Is ‘Real Possibility’ If Steelers, Giants Are Aaron Rodgers’ Only Options

The wait for Aaron Rodgers continues. It seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are content to wait for a decision from Rodgers. Recent reports indicate that the Minnesota Vikings are not going to pursue the former NFL MVP. That could open the door for a decision to be made soon, although nothing is clear. Rodgers’ options seem to be the Steelers or the New York Giants. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes Rodgers could choose to retire rather than play for either of those teams.

“Where can you further your legacy?” Daniel said Wednesday on FS1’s The Facility. “Where can you continue to build your legacy? To me, this was only one spot, and it was the Vikings because I do think he can win a Super Bowl. I don’t think he can do that with the Steelers. I don’t think he can do that with the Giants. This is where I start thinking is retirement a real possibility for Aaron Rodgers?”

Rodgers is 41 years old, and he’s done basically everything there is for a quarterback to do in the NFL. He’s a four-time MVP, a Super Bowl champion, and a Super Bowl MVP. He could walk away today, and he’d still make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, the last few years of Rodgers’ career have been ugly. His time with the New York Jets might leave a stain on his legacy.

Daniel does bring up a good point, though. Can Rodgers erase that with the Steelers or the Giants? There’s a good argument that he could have competed for a championship with the Vikings. They went 14-3 last year with Sam Darnold under center. Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was, but he looks like he still has gas left in the tank. Joining a team like the Vikings probably would’ve been his preference.

The Steelers are in a slightly different position compared to the Vikings. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. They totally collapsed to end the 2024 season. Rodgers likely wouldn’t immediately solve all of the Steelers’ problems.

It’s tough to see the Steelers becoming a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers under center. Perhaps they could win a playoff game, but a championship might be a stretch. Is that enough to make Rodgers suit up again?

It feels like no one knows what Rodgers is thinking. Anything seems to be on the table, and an end to this could come at any time. Hopefully, it doesn’t drag on too much longer. Having a starting quarterback should help the Steelers feel a little less directionless.