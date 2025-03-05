Charles Davis Pairs Steelers With Texas DB Jahdae Barron In Latest Mock Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is still nearly two full months away, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ needs seem rather clear at this point. The Black and Gold need a quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive line, and cornerback when examining the roster ahead of the coming season.
Of those five positions of need, three could be considered realistic options in the first round: defensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver. So far in the pre-draft process, names like Oregon DL Derrick Harmon, Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen, Michigan DL Kenneth Grant, and Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka have been connected to the Steelers as first-round targets.
So has Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, too, but much less than the other names mentioned. However, for NFL.com analyst Charles Davis, who dropped his latest mock draft Wednesday afternoon, Barron is a great fit for the Black and Gold as he paired the Steelers with the Texas standout at No. 21 overall.
“The Steelers have a need at running back with Najee Harris hitting free agency, but the defense needs help, too. Barron projects nicely as a future starter opposite Joey Porter Jr.,” Davis writes regarding Barron as the selection for the Steelers.
While some could scoff at the selection of Barron at the cornerback position, a spot that the Steelers have struggled to develop in recent years, he is so much more than just a cornerback. Barron has drawn several comparisons to Detroit’s defensive back, Brian Branch.
Barron’s a Swiss Army knife who can line up all over, wear several hats, and is just a very good player. The Steelers need more of that in the secondary. He can play on the boundary, can handle slot snaps, has some experience at safety, and can give some solid snaps in the box, too.
With Donte Jackson a free agent and coming off of a poor second half of the season and Joey Porter Jr. struggling in his second season, the Steelers could be eyeing some upgrades at the cornerback position, and Barron would fit there. That’s not his only clear fit, though.
He could handle the Cameron Sutton role in the secondary as a guy who can move all over and wear multiple hats, allowing the Steelers to deploy safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott in different ways in 2025. It might not be the flashiest selection, but it’s a logical one, addressing a major need in the secondary for the Black and Gold.