Charles Davis Pairs Steelers With Texas DB Jahdae Barron In Latest Mock Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is still nearly two full months away, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ needs seem rather clear at this point. The Black and Gold need a quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive line, and cornerback when examining the roster ahead of the coming season.

Of those five positions of need, three could be considered realistic options in the first round: defensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver. So far in the pre-draft process, names like Oregon DL Derrick Harmon, Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen, Michigan DL Kenneth Grant, and Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka have been connected to the Steelers as first-round targets.

So has Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, too, but much less than the other names mentioned. However, for NFL.com analyst Charles Davis, who dropped his latest mock draft Wednesday afternoon, Barron is a great fit for the Black and Gold as he paired the Steelers with the Texas standout at No. 21 overall.