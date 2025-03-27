Charles Davis Has Steelers Drafting QB Jaxson Dart ‘Whether Aaron Rodgers Eventually Joins Them Or Not’

Regardless of whether or not Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have a long-term need at the quarterback position. Rodgers could provide a year or maybe two of solid play, but then it’s right back to square one of scrambling for a completely overhauled QB room every offseason. That’s why we are now seeing quarterbacks being mocked to the Steelers in the first round by many draft experts in the media. NFL.com’s Charles Davis became the latest to do so with the Steelers staying put at No. 21 to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

“It wasn’t long ago that the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall,” Davis wrote. “Three years and one pick later in Round 1, they draft another QB that they believe will be their guy for the future, whether Aaron Rodgers eventually joins them or not.”

If Rodgers drags his decision out beyond the draft, the Steelers’ sense of urgency at the position may cause them to think long and hard about a quarterback in the first round. If Rodgers signs before that point, I have a hard time believing they would still go with a QB that early. Though the absence of a second-round pick does make things more interesting.

Would any of the guys they like be there in the third or fourth round? At least one of Tyler Shough, Will Howard, or Jalen Milroe should be there in the third round given the run on defensive linemen and running backs that is likely to occur over the first couple rounds.

I think the Steelers learned their lesson by drafting for need in 2022 when they selected Kenny Pickett. Team evaluators and decision makers don’t always come to a consensus on a player, but even guys like former Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said none of the 2025 quarterbacks would be among the top six from last year’s class. It doesn’t seem like good business to be selecting from the second tier of quarterbacks in an already poor class.

The Steelers have shown interest in Dart, according to P-G’s Gerry Dulac.

Dart completed 276 of his 398 attempts for 4,279 yards, 29 TDs and six INTs last season as Ole Miss narrowly missed the first expanded College Football Playoffs. Given how much first- and second-round talent was on that team, I have a hard time fully believing in Dart as the quarterback who was unable to get them over the hump and into the playoffs.

Our Alex Kozora gave him a fifth-round grade and had him below other options like Ohio State’s Will Howard.