Chad Johnson Sees Fit For Davante Adams With Steelers: ‘The Quarterback Doesn’t Matter’

For quite a while, the Pittsburgh Steelers have needed help at wide receiver. Aside from George Pickens, there just isn’t a ton of talent in the room. Luckily, through both the NFL Draft and free agency, the Steelers will have their fair share of chances to finally bolster the position. One of the new names on the market is Davante Adams. Adams was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday, and former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson thinks he’d be a good fit with the Steelers.

“I like Davante [Adams]. Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin, come on, bring him over there,” Johnson said Tuesday on ESPN’s First Take. “It doesn’t matter. He’s one of the few players in the league where ‘I don’t need help from the offensive coordinator. Itdoesn’t matter…I’m going to be open if you can get it there. Just put it in the area.’”

Adams had a tumultuous 2024 season. It began with the Las Vegas Raiders, where things quickly fizzled out after a brutal start to the season. Adams requested a trade and was sent to the Jets, where things weren’t much better. His release has been anticipated, and now he becomes a free agent.

However, the quarterback position remains the biggest priority in Pittsburgh. The Steelers need to figure that out. Only then can they proceed with the rest of their offense. It’s worth noting that Adams is familiar with poor quarterback play. He still is able to produce in those situations, like he did in Las Vegas the past few seasons. However, he requested a trade from the Raiders due to the inconsistency at the position. With that in mind, he might not even consider a team like Pittsburgh.

Fortunately, it looks like the quarterback position is nearing an answer for the Steelers. Free agency is looming, and it’s likely the Steelers find their answer this week.

Another thing to consider is Adams’ potential desire to play with Aaron Rodgers. The two are best friends on and off the field. Adams even wanted to go to New York specifically to play with Rodgers. While it’s not the likeliest of scenarios, bringing in both Adams and Rodgers could be an option the Steelers pursue.

For now, Adams is another name in a long list of receivers the Steelers will take a look at.