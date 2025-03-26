Carton: ‘You Bet Your Ass’ Aaron Rodgers Is Worth The Wait

For many weeks now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected with free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers. Some have debated whether Rodgers would be worth it for the Steelers, given some of the baggage that would come with him. While the Steelers are waiting for Rodgers, other teams around the NFL are filling out their own QB rooms. That’s got some Steelers fans feeling frustration with the veteran QB. Still, he has every right to take his time and make the right decision for himself.

Whether you’re frustrated or not, FOX Sports’ Craig Carton thinks Rodgers is still worth it in Pittsburgh, no matter how long the wait.

“You’re the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you’ve had this great run of winning seasons,” Carton said Tuesday on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “And nine years now without a playoff win. And you’ve got Mason Rudolph as the only other QB under contract? You bet your ass he’s [Aaron Rodgers] worth the distractions…I think there’s a better likelihood that he would be so respectful of the Steelers’ tradition and history in the league.”

Carton’s sentiment is a good reflection of the situation Pittsburgh currently finds itself in. Justin Fields is now a Jet, and there’s been zero indication of Russell Wilson returning either. Aside from Rodgers, there really isn’t an option who will generate any sort of excitement. The Steelers did bring back Mason Rudolph and may feel comfortable with him starting, but that can’t be how they envisioned their offseason playing out. Especially after trading for DK Metcalf.

If the Steelers do land Rodgers, there are reasons to be excited. Considering the low chance of Pittsburgh finding its next franchise QB in this year’s draft, a four-time NFL MVP isn’t a bad second choice. Rodgers can still throw the ball well and would have some talented receivers to get the ball to. He looks like a good fit in Arthur Smith’s offense at this point in his career, especially if the Steelers bring in some more help at running back.

With that said, Rodgers is 41-years old. Most of his critics also point to the distractions he brings with him. The Steelers probably don’t want to deal with their starting quarterback doing television interviews every week. However, as Carton suggests, that’s better than not having any chance of winning at all. The Steelers have strong leadership in their locker room as well. Right now, Pittsburgh’s best chance of winning in 2025 lies with Rodgers, even with everything else that comes with him.