Carney: Pre-Free Agency Steelers’ 2025 Mock Draft (Version 2.0)

Early next week, the start of the new league year for the NFL will get underway and the free agency window will open, leading to quite a bit of moving and shaking across the NFL landscape. Once into free agency, team needs will be addressed and some holes on rosters will be plugged.

Once that initial wave is completed, the attention will shift back to the 2025 NFL Draft, where teams will have another crack and addressing further roster holes.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are quite a few holes on the roster entering free agency. Too many, in fact, to address in free agency alone. That’s why the 2025 NFL Draft will once again be a major one for the Steelers under GM Omar Khan, which leads me to my latest mock draft here for Steelers Depot ahead of free agency.

Just a few pieces of context here: I think the Steelers ultimately re-sign QB Justin Fields, add a cornerback like D.J. Reed for some significant money, and land one of Jonathan Allen or Milton Williams in free agency due to the connections to Karl Dunbar and the previous interest shown.

Right there, QB, CB and DL are addressed in free agency, making some things a bit clearer in regards to needs in the draft. In case you missed my Version 1.0 mock draft, you can check that out here.

Without further ado, let’s dive into my pre-free agency mock draft, Version 2.0.

ROUND ONE (21ST OVERALL) – EMEKA EGBUKA, WR, OHIO STATE

Analysis: The Steelers have a massive need at receiver, and while there are some good names at the position in free agency and on the trade block, it’s hard to see the Steelers going out of their way to spend big or trade a draft pick to land one. The 2025 NFL Draft class at receiver isn’t as deep as in recent years, but there’s some good options in the first round to target, like Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka.

He’s a smart, sound, dependable weapon that can play in the slot or on the boundary. He’s a willing blocker and would fit very well in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme. Egbuka also brings the right attitude to the position, as he’s not worried about his targets and production, instead focusing on doing whatever is needed to help the team win. In the process, he’s had two 1,000-yard seasons at Ohio State and is the program’s all-time receptions leader.

The Steelers had a formal meeting with him at the Combine, and there’s a good chance he’ll be a pre-draft visitor, a potential Pro Day dinner, and more.

Others considered: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas; Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon; Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Previous selections: Jahdae Barron, Texas, DB (Version 1.0)

ROUND TWO (52ND OVERALL) – ALFRED COLLINS, iDL, TEXAS

Analysis: Ideally, the Steelers sign a starting defensive lineman in free agency, whether that’s Jonathan Allen or Milton Williams, making the defensive line position slightly less of a need, letting the Steelers pass in the first round and address a larger need. But they can’t wait too long after that, which is why I’m going with Texas’ Alfred Collins here.

The Steelers held a formal meeting with Collins at the Combine, so the interest is there. Collins measured in at 6055, 332 pounds with 34 5/8-inch arms. He’s physically gifted for his size and can move up and down the line of scrimmage in the trenches.

Collins profiles as a stout run defender that can also bring real juice as a pass rusher, which could bode very well in the Steelers’ 3-4 scheme, and could learn at the feet of Cameron Heyward as part of the next wave of Steelers’ defensive linemen.

Others considered: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State; Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee; Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Previous selections: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo (Version 1.0)

ROUND THREE (83RD OVERALL) – DEVIN NEAL, RB, KANSAS

Analysis: The Steelers are seemingly set to let Najee Harris walk in free agency, and they’ve been connected to another plodding running back name like Nick Chubb, which isn’t all that exciting. What the Steelers need at running back is explosion to pair with Jaylen Warren.

Enter Kansas RB Devin Neal. During his time in Lawrence, Neal averaged 5.7 yards per carry and was one of the most explosive playmakers in college football over the last few seasons. He brings good size, too, measuring in at 5106, 220 pounds. There’s versatility, burst, and speed all over Neal’s tape, and he produced time and time again.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora compared Neal to D’Andre Swift in his scouting report of the Kansas star, and that would be a nice piece to add to the backfield to complement Warren.

Others considered: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse; RJ Harvey, RB, UCF; Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Previous selections: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse (Version 1.0)

ROUND FOUR (122ND OVERALL) – QUINN EWERS, QB, TEXAS

Analysis: Much of this will depend on what the Steelers do in free agency at the quarterback position. If they re-sign Russell Wilson, I believe they’ll draft a QB much earlier than this. If it’s Justin Fields, I think they’ll go Day 3 at the position. All that to say, I think it’ll be Justin Fields, which leads to me slotting Texas QB Quinn Ewers here.

Ewers had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine, and he stated that he expects the Steelers will be at his Pro Day, too. Ewers has age on his size as he’s just 22 years old entering the NFL. He comes with a great amount of hype, having been the first high-profile NIL player that spent time at Ohio State and Texas. He’s one of the highest-recruited QBs ever, too.

During his career at Texas, Ewers threw for 9,128 Yards, 68 TDs, and 24 INTs. That includes a 3,472 yards, 31 TDs, and 12 INTs season in 2024, leading Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinal. He played through an oblique injury all season, too, and still played pretty well on tape.

He’s a talented QB with a good arm, brings some mobility and toughness, too. He needs some additional time to develop though, and could benefit from sitting behind Fields and learning from Arthur Smith and Tom Arth.

Others considered: Zyon Alexander, CB, LSU; Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame; Nohl Williams, CB, California

Previous selections: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (Version 1.0)

ROUND FIVE (163RD OVERALL) – JJ PEGUES, IDL, OLE MISS

Analysis: One of the most intriguing players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Ole Miss iDL JJ Pegues brings an absurd amount of versatility. A former TE converted to DL, Pegues also served as a short-yardage running back for the Rebels in 2024, rushing for seven touchdowns.

He didn’t have the best testing day at the NFL Scouting Combine, clocking just a 5.15 40-yard dash and a 27.5-inch vertical jump. Those were disappointing numbers considering the athleticism he showed throughout the season. Despite the poor testing numbers, the interest from the Steelers is there as they had a formal meeting with Pegues at the Combine, and then hosted him for a pre-draft visit earlier in the week.

Pegues can play up and down the line of scrimmage, and he’s flashed the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher and a stout run defender. He’ll need to answer some of the effort questions that linger on his tape, but he’s a ball of clay with so much untapped potential.

Others considered: Zeek Biggers, iDL, Georgia Tech; Upton Stout, DB, Western Kentucky; Junior Tafuna, iDL, Utah

Previous selections: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Version 1.0)

ROUND SEVEN (225TH OVERALL) – CRAIG WOODSON, S, CALIFORNIA

Analysis: Safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott is quietly a big need for the Steelers. Damontae Kazee is a free agent, and Miles Killebrew is a special teams ace. Pittsburgh needs that third safety to allow the defense and coordinator Teryl Austin to move Fitzpatrick and Elliott around.

Craig Woodson is a name to know. He has a history with new Steelers’ defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, plays the game hard and can move around defensively. Last season at Cal, Woodson recorded 70 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and two INTs.

Woodson can handle a special teams role if needed, too. With that history with Alexander, along with the versatility and physicality, Woodson would be an intriguing add to the safety group.

Others considered: Theo Wease Jr., Missouri; Aubrey Burks, S, West Virginia; Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Previous selections: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia (Version 1.o)

ROUND SEVEN (231ST OVERALL) – XAVIER TRUSS, OL, GEORGIA

Analysis: With Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels set to walk in free agency, and veteran interior depth lineman Nate Herbig also hitting the open market, the Steelers could really use some versatility from a depth perspective in the trenches offensively. Though there’s a chance that Herbig is re-signed to shore up depth, a player like Xavier Truss could provide depth in the trenches across the board.

Dipping back into the Georgia pipeline isn’t a bad idea, either. In four seasons at Georgia, Truss started 42 games, including 14 at left guard in 2022. The Rhode Island native is a former four-star recruit who earned All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024 at right tackle. Throughout his tenure, he was a valuable piece for the Bulldogs, providing depth all over their offensive line and handling different responsibilities well in the dominant program.

He competed at the East-West Shrine Bowl, too, and there’s a good chance the Steelers will get a look at him at the Georgia Pro Day on March 12. Truss measured in at the Combine at 6071, 309 with 33-inch arms. He’s better suited at guard, but can handle both tackle positions if needed.

Others considered: Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State; Shamari Simmons, DB, Arizona State; Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Previous selections: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington (Version 1.0)