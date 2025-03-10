Cardinals Re-Sign OT Kelvin Beachum, Taking Potential Steelers Option Off The Market

Entering free agency, a potential reunion for the Pittsburgh Steelers with former seventh-round draft pick Kelvin Beachum was a possibility that was generating some buzz.

That feel-good story won’t happen, though, as Beachum re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday morning, keeping him off the open market.

According to the Cardinals’ team website, Beachum signed a one-year deal with Arizona, staying in the desert for a sixth season. Last season with the Cardinals, Beachum played in 16 games with 12 starts.

Beachum previously stated in January that he planned to play a 14th season in the NFL with him set to be a free agent. That got the wheels turning on a potential reunion with the Steelers to serve as a veteran presence for a young offensive line, potentially helping the likes of Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu settle in at the tackle position in the NFL.

Beachum made 39 starts for the Steelers over the first four seasons of his career from 2012 to 2015 after being a seventh-round pick out of SMU. Since leaving Pittsburgh, Beachum has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cardinals, and has played in 179 career games with 161 starts.

Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark laid out the possibility of a Beachum return to Pittsburgh in late January, highlighting Beachum’s motivational speaking engagements and his veteran leadership being potential calling cards for the Steelers to pursue him for a young offensive line.

During the 2024 season, Beachum played in 742 snaps and allowed just 16 pressures and four sacks on the season, grading out at a 64.1 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 54.2 as a run blocker and a 75.4 as a pass blocker. In his career, he’s played 10,643 snaps and allowed 334 pressures and 50 sacks.