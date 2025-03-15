Cammarota: Omar Khan’s Free Agency Has Hindered Steelers Ahead Of Draft

Before free agency kicked off, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move, to trade for WR DK Metcalf. In that trade Pittsburgh sent the Seattle Seahawks a second and seventh-round picks in exchange for Metcalf and a sixth-rounder. Not a bad trade, but it left Pittsburgh with just six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and only two selections in the top 120. Consequentially, general manager Omar Khan needed be aggressive in free agency to fill depth and try and grab quality players to stock up for 2025 and beyond.

The problem? He hasn’t.

Since free agency began, Pittsburgh has added Metcalf, LB Malik Harrison, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB Darius Slay, QB Mason Rudolph, and CB Brandon Echols. These aren’t bad signings on their own, but given their context it isn’t enough.

All offseason Pittsburgh has harped on needing to improve their defensive front so opponents don’t run all over them again like the end of last season. Yet, the Steelers have inexcusably not done this. They let LB Elandon Roberts walk and replaced him with Harrison who isn’t as strong in the run game. Pittsburgh cut DT Larry Ogunjobi, a fine move in a vacuum, but have done nothing to replace him. Sure, this year’s defensive tackle draft is deep, but with just two selections in the top 120 picks Pittsburgh now must use an early pick on a rookie. Adding a name in free agency and it would’ve lessened the draft’s urgency, giving the team options in the first round.

Would Pittsburgh probably have drafted a defensive lineman early even after signing one in free agency? Probably. But now, they have to, running the risk of passing on a better talent just to fill need.

It’s not like there weren’t good players available, either. The Steelers could’ve reunited with DT Javon Hargrave, signed former Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen, or one of the numerous other good free agent defensive tackles once available. Yet, Khan sat on his hands as other teams snapped up the good defensive tackles. The best free agent defensive tackle left might be 38-year old Calais Campbell. Given how much Pittsburgh’s brass talked about the need to beef up the defensive line, their failure to add at all is malpractice. Entering 2025 with DT Cameron Heyward and DT Keeanu Benton as the only established defensive tackles feels eerily similar to 2021 after Stephon Tuitt retired.

Defensive line isn’t the only position group that Omar Khan and Pittsburgh will have to address earlier than expected in the NFL Draft due to free agency inaction. With offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., Nate Herbig, and James Daniels signing elsewhere this offseason, the Steelers have virtually no offensive line depth. Herbig signed a one-year deal with the Commanders yesterday and not bringing him back doesn’t make sense. Given he missed the whole year and was a back-up, he couldn’t have been an expensive signing, and the Steelers have plenty of cap space. Now, Khan will have to go get someone else and likely use a draft pick to help the offensive line.

Unlike the defensive line, the offensive line rarely rotates. So, if Pittsburgh stays healthy on the offensive line, a lack of depth won’t be an issue. The problem is that offensive linemen always get injured and banged up due to the nature of their positions. Teams need depth, and ideally quality depth to step in when players get hurt. Last season, Pittsburgh had the depth to help out when OT Troy Fautanu, Herbig, and Daniels all landed on injured reserve. Right now, Pittsburgh doesn’t have that depth. With the needs Pittsburgh has, can you really justify using one of their first three picks on a depth offensive lineman?

With Pittsburgh’s first three picks it would be ideal for them to take a defensive lineman, running back, and wide receiver (under the assumption WR George Pickens doesn’t return in 2026). However, Pittsburgh probably needs at least two more offensive linemen for depth. With only six picks in the draft, having to use two picks on offensive lineman is not ideal. But with how Khan has approached free agency up to this point. it seems the Steelers will have go this route.

Admittedly, there’s still plenty of time from now until the NFL Draft. However, this free agency is very disappointing even without considering the quarterback position. Omar Khan has generally been a good general manager, but how he has handled this offseason has put Pittsburgh in a bad position for the draft.

And potentially for the future.