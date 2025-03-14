Cam Newton: George Pickens And DK Metcalf Demanding The Ball Is ‘Good Problem To Have’

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few signings in free agency, their biggest move of the offseason so far is undoubtedly trading for DK Metcalf. A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time second-team All-Pro, Metcalf solves the Steelers’ receiver problem. That is, unless George Pickens gets traded. Going into a contract year, Pickens might not feel comfortable sharing touches with Metcalf. Both of them are known to get frustrated if they don’t get the ball. However, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t think that’s a bad thing.

“This is a good problem to have if you ask me,” Newton said recently on his 4th and 1 with Cam Newton podcast. “It’ll be hard to overthrow those motherfuckers. You got 6-5 and 6-4 that can jump out of the gym. That’s a good problem to have. I don’t see too many quarterbacks around the world complaining to be in that type of situation. I know I wouldn’t.”

Newton is probably correct that most quarterbacks would love to have receivers like Metcalf and Pickens. They’re both extremely talented, athletic freaks. While neither of them is quite 6-5, they are both huge-bodied wideouts. It’s tough to miss them on the field.

Although they’re both excellent deep threats, Pickens and Metcalf win in different ways. Pickens is a spectacular-catch machine. If the ball is in his vicinity, he’s going to do everything he can to haul it in. Metcalf, on the other hand, is more likely to blaze past defenses. Both of those skill setswill help any quarterback.

However, that doesn’t mean it won’t become a problem. The Steelers don’t have many great options left at starting quarterback. If whoever they end up with does continue to miss Metcalf and Pickens, they might get frustrated. That could cause more harm than good for the Steelers.

Newton is a former MVP, so maybe he knows what he’s talking about. Pickens and Metcalf give the Steelers a stellar duo at receiver. With a few more solid moves, they could have a strong supporting cast for any quarterback. That should help elevate whomever is under center. The Steelers might be forced to make the best of a bad situation, and Metcalf and Pickens should help with that.