‘Cam Heyward Cannot Play Forever:’ Mel Kiper Jr. Pounds Table For Steelers Drafting Derrick Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have counted on DL Cam Heyward to be everything for them. An elite run stuffer. A powerful pass rusher. A leader of the franchise. A captain of the defense. Soon enough, that time will run out. Though 2024 proved Heyward can still play at a high level, he likely has only two more years in the NFL. Pittsburgh needs to replace him, and Mel Kiper Jr. is confident Oregon’s Derrick Harmon is the man for the job.

“We talk about heir apparents to Trent Williams,” Kiper said on “First Draft,” an ESPN show with co-host Field Yates. “Heir apparents to [Terron Armstead]. Heir apparents. Cam Heyward cannot play forever. He’s a future Hall of Famer, we know that. Derrick Harmon can be one heck of a player in the NFL as well.”

Harmon was the Steelers’ selection in Kiper’s latest mock, filling a critical need along Pittsburgh’s defensive line. After spending most of his career at Michigan State, Harmon transferred to Oregon for 2024 and enjoyed a breakout season. He finished with career highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (10.5), sacks (five), and pass deflections (four).

With great size and length at 6044, 313 pounds and 34 3/8-inch arms, he profiles perfectly for Pittsburgh’s defense. Harmon has even received Cam Heyward comparisons thanks to his build, power, and explosiveness.

“Derrick Harmon has done everything the right way,” Kiper said. “Michigan State the production wasn’t always there you expected it to be. He put it all together at Oregon. Then he had a great Combine.”

Our scouting report has been high on Harmon since January and put him squarely on Pittsburgh’s radar even before he become a popular first-round inclusion.

“Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement. He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers drafted Heyward two years before they needed him.”

We gave Harmon a first-round grade.

The last time Pittsburgh drafted a defensive lineman in the first round was Heyward in 2011. It proved to be the right pick. The Steelers have the chance for similar success with Harmon and Mel Kiper would hate to see them pass up on the opportunity.