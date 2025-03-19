Browns Reveal New Dome Stadium Mockup (That No One Seems To Want)

Cleveland Browns fans have a new look at what their featured domed stadium will look like. The response? Thanks, we hate it.

Replies to the reveal ran the gamut of criticism, from not wanting a dome to not wanting the stadium to move from Cleveland proper to focusing on the venue while the team that plays inside it stinks.

A new, world-class enclosed stadium the Dawg Pound deserves pic.twitter.com/eviU8oAse0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 18, 2025

A letter accompanied the video, largely consisting of market-speak filled with buzz words and platitudes mirroring every other stadium construction update: “world-class,” “ultimate Browns fan experience,” and promises of an economic boon.

To their credit, and for what computer-generated mockups are worth, the stadium looks nice and fits the modern theme of venues like the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders—flashy enclosures with a transparent roof and a top-down view of the field.

Last October, the Browns announced the decision to build a new stadium for the 2029 season. It would take Cleveland out of downtown to Brooks Park, a 14-mile and roughly 20-minute drive. The city attempted to fight owner Jimmy Haslam for violating the “Modell Law” to prevent the team from leaving town but has largely been unsuccessful. Inevitably, the Browns will get their new stadium.

For the first time, they’ll play in a dome—sacrilegious in an AFC North known for its elements and competitive December edge. But the Browns cited the fan appeal, visitors no longer freezing in often sub-zero temperatures, and the ability to host other events like concerts year-round instead of being literally and figuratively frozen out by winter.

The best way to satisfy an angsty fan base is to win. Cleveland’s path to doing so is murky. Even after keeping DE Myles Garrett, the roster is in tatters. The team needs a new running back, a retooled offensive line, and a defense that doesn’t underachieve like they did in 2024. Of course, the Browns’ biggest need is a quarterback. Stuck with Deshaun Watson for at least 2025, even if he’ll spend it recovering from two torn Achilles, the team will have to draft a quarterback or dig through the couch cushions for a veteran whose contract is cap-friendly. If the Atlanta Falcons eat a fair amount of salary, Kirk Cousins could be in play. The team has also courted Russell Wilson.

Until Cleveland makes those big changes, it won’t matter if they play inside, outside, or on the moon. They’ll still be the Browns.