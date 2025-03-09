Breer: Steelers Have ‘Interest’ In Free Agent QB Sam Darnold

For most of the past few weeks, it’s felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to get a deal done with Justin Fields before free agency opened. Now, that seems less sure. Recent reports indicate Fields is likely to test free agency to gauge his value. That might leave the Steelers considering other options at quarterback. It sounds like Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold could be one player they target.

“While Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name, Sam Darnold will probably get the biggest deal on the quarterback market,” Insider Albert Breer wrote in a Sports Illustrated article released on Sunday. “The Vikings would like him back, but that ship looks like it’s now sailed. The Pittsburgh Steelers have interest.”

It isn’t surprising to hear the Steelers have interest in Darnold. He does look like one of the best quarterbacks scheduled to hit free agency. He had a spectacular career resurgence last year, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. Darnold might not be as productive in the Steelers’ system, but of the options available, he seems to have some of the most upside.

However, it doesn’t sound like Breer is confident the Steelers will land Darnold. He does offer another different name they could pursue, though.

“If Pittsburgh hangs on to Fields, it’s hard to figure where Russell Wilson lands. And even in the scenario where Fields departs, and the Steelers can’t upset the apple cart with Darnold (I think that’ll be too rich for their blood), I could see Pittsburgh kicking the tires on [Daniel] Jones before going back down the road they traveled last year.”

Jones is another former first-round pick who ended up with the Minnesota Vikings last year. He never reached his potential with the New York Giants, but he does have some exciting traits. For instance, Jones is one of the more mobile quarterbacks available. In 2022, he rushed for over 700 yards.

Daniel Jones is the first quarterback in @Giants history to rush for more than 600 yards in a season.#NFL | #Giantspic.twitter.com/5FtHM1Vr7f — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) December 24, 2022

That might make him a good fit for Arthur Smith’s offense. In the past, Smith has worked well with mobile quarterbacks. He helped revive Ryan Tannehill’s career with the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill was another former first-round pick who didn’t live up to his potential with his first team. Smith did similar work with Marcus Mariota with the Atlanta Falcons, too. Maybe he could do something similar with Jones.

It still sounds like Fields is the Steelers’ first choice, though.

“The Steelers have worked on getting a Fields contract done, and this is one that’ll likely come down to money and opportunity. The Jets are lurking.”

That lines up with many of the other recent reports on Fields and the Steelers. While the Steelers want Fields back, he wants to get a feel for all of his options. Last year, he played some of his best football as a professional. Despite that, the Steelers still benched him once Russell Wilson was healthy. Fields handled that situation like a pro, but he probably hasn’t forgotten how he was treated.

If the Jets offer Fields a better deal and a sure-fire chance to start, he could leave Pittsburgh. In that situation, it seems like Darnold or Jones could be players the Steelers turn their attention to.

It’s unfortunate that this process seems to be getting dragged out. The Steelers have other needs, and it’s tough to address them without a starting quarterback. However, at least fans should have an answer soon. Hopefully, Fields remains in Pittsburgh, but that doesn’t seem guaranteed. They might be forced to move on to a name outside the organization once again.