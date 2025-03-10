Breer Speculates Steelers Could Pivot To Daniel Jones If Justin Fields Signs Elsewhere

The Pittsburgh Steelers found their wide receiver in DK Metcalf, setting up the start of free agency with a major splash. Naturally, the next question to follow is: who will throw to him? Finding a quarterback remains at the top of the franchise’s to-do list. Interest in Justin Fields remains but if he signs with the New York Jets, insider Albert Breer believes Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers could be Steelers’ fallback options.

“My guess would be they take another swing on [Sam] Darnold, but probably wind up bringing back Justin Fields or, if Fields goes to the New York Jets, perhaps poaching Daniel Jones from the Vikings,” Breer wrote in his Monday morning column for Sports Illustrated. “And, yes, Aaron Rodgers has snuck into the equation as a potential option there (he always made sense)—sources say the Steelers have discussed it internally over the past 24 hours.”

Pittsburgh’s publicly maintained a desire to retain Russell Wilson or Fields but those plans look increasingly questionable ahead of free agency. Fields is drawing plenty of interest from the Jets and is reportedly intent on testing the market, at least the legal tampering portion, and the Steelers have to prepare to start over with an outside addition at quarterback.

Jones has quietly developed a market insiders believe will be stronger than expected. Despite poor 2024 play that saw him get released by the New York Giants and end up on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, he’s a classic reclamation project for coaches who believe they can fix him. Still, it would be disappointing to make a major move for Metcalf only to put Jones in position to throw to him.

Rodgers’ name has gained steam today with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting he’s a real “option” for Pittsburgh. How much of that is true and how much of that is Rodgers’ camp drumming up interest — reporting has also connected him to Minnesota and Seattle — is hard to say. As a pure passer, Rodgers can still play but age, injuries, and lack of mobility are all problematic.

Should George Pickens remain on the roster, Russell Wilson could also fit as a return. With two strong and speedy deep-ball receivers, Wilson’s moon-ball style meshes well.

With the tampering period starting less than three hours from now, things should move quickly. Today will bring a flurry of reports, news, and hopefully answers.