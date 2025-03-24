Breer: Aaron Rodgers Wants Green Bay Culture In His Next NFL Team

The saying is the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere. Aaron Rodgers seemingly found that out the hard way after two years with the New York Jets. Now, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Rodgers is searching for a culture similar to the one he enjoyed for 18 years in Green Bay.

In a takeaways piece published Monday morning, Breer wrote that he’s hearing Rodgers is “looking for a culture such as the one in Green Bay” after realizing just how good he had it after he left the Packers via trade for a big payday with the Jets.

The culture in New York was seemingly toxic. Granted, Rodgers might have had a hand in that with the attention he brought and the changes to the roster and coaching staff that he seemingly desired after joining the Jets.

But now, after missing the 2023 season with a torn Achilles and then going 5-12 in 2024 in what was a mess of a season with Gang Green, Rodgers is on the move again. He’s seemingly eyeing a great cultural fit like he had in Green Bay.

That could be in Pittsburgh with the Steelers.

Things were good in Green Bay for Rodgers, especially near the end. While he wasn’t thrilled with the Packers drafting QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodgers continued to play at a high level and vibes were high in Green Bay.

But then it was time to move on, and he chose the Jets. It was a mess right from the start.

Now, with that two-year experience under his belt, Rodgers is looking for a way to get back to that cultural fit.

It could be in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers’ brand is strong. Mike Tomlin is the be-all, end-all when it comes to the Steelers and the coaching staff, and there are built-in leaders already in the locker room with the likes of Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Rodgers doesn’t have to come in and be the savior. He doesn’t need to be the voice, either. That worked well initially with Russell Wilson, and it could work well for Rodgers.

The fan base fits, too, as Green Bay is blue-collar like Pittsburgh. It’s a working-class fanbase that has a great appreciation for the franchise, the players and the people. They show up no matter what. Same in Green Bay. The football history is immense, too.

When it comes to NFL royalty, the Packers and Steelers are in the same class.

That could work for Rodgers, should he make that decision. For now, though, we await his decision as things continue to drag out.