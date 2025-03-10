Breaking: Steelers Trade For WR DK Metcalf

We have all been waiting for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a significant move, and just like last season with the signing of Russell Wilson on Sunday evening before the legal tampering period, they have made another Sunday splash. According to Tom Pelissero on X, the Steelers have traded a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf. In addition to the second-round pick, they are also swapping a sixth- and seventh-round pick. This comes after it was reported earlier in the day that the Seahawks had dropped their asking price to a second-round pick.

Blockbuster: The #Steelers are acquiring two-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf from the #Seahawks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Metcalf, 27, is also expected to get a new contract, while Seattle gains flexibility and draft capital as they continue to retool. pic.twitter.com/j1LirVN5hw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

Here is the full trade breakdown per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X.

Trade compensation: steelers are sending a second round draft pick to the Seahawks and flipping picks in the sixth and seventh rounds, per sources. https://t.co/dIcb3mvRu6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

According to Ian Rapoport, The Steelers are giving him a five-year, $150 million contract along with the trade, tying themselves to the 27-year-old WR for the foreseeable future.

Because the Steelers don’t have a sixth-round pick I would assume this means the Steelers gave up one of their two seventh-round picks to move up into the sixth. This also gives them the significant WR splash, which lessens the need for one in the draft.

Metcalf has been with the Seattle Seahawks for the first six seasons of his career after being a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He has amassed 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 TDs in his career, including two Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro selection.

The 6-4, 235-pound receiver ran a ridiculously fast 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine back when he was drafted. He gives the Steelers size and speed and a bonafide No. 1 WR.

It is unclear what this means for George Pickens’ future in Pittsburgh. It seems unlikely that he will be given a second deal at this point, but it will be interesting to see if they keep him in Pittsburgh for the final year of his rookie contract this upcoming season. If he stays, the Steelers instantly have one of the most dangerous WR rooms in the league after having one of the most lackluster in 2024.

With Justin Fields looking to test the open market, could this be a sign that Russell Wilson will be returning as the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025? Wilson played with Metcalf for the first three seasons of his career. For what it’s worth, Tyler Lockett is also a free agent, so they could put the band back together from their Seahawks days.