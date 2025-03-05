Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Announces Retirement

In an offseason that will bring about quite a bit of change for the Cincinnati Bengals, the franchise continues to undergo significant roster turnover. Shortly after being released by the franchise, veteran defensive end Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons.

Hubbard’s retirement comes just one day after the Bengals cut ties with right guard Alex Cappa.

A third-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ohio native spent all seven of his NFL seasons in Cincinnati. Hubbard recorded 398 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 38.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one touchdown and one interception.

The 2019 season was Hubbard’s most productive in the NFL, as he recorded 8.5 sacks. In the Bengals’ 2021 run to the Super Bowl, Hubbard recorded 7.5 sacks in the regular season and added another three sacks in the postseason. Two came in the AFC Championship Game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2022 playoffs, Hubbard had a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round. That fourth-quarter play helped the Bengals win the game and eventually advance to the AFC Championship Game.

98 days until kickoff means a 98-yard throwback to when Sam Hubbard took the fumble recovery all the way to the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/J2TWduO5KU — NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2024

Last season, Hubbard battled through injuries, playing in 14 games but generating just 2.0 sacks. He suffered a knee injury after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, which ultimately was his last play in the NFL as he missed the final three weeks of the season.

Hubbard was slated to have a $9 million base salary in 2025, counting $11,511,765 against the Bengals’ cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

In his time in Cincinnati, Hubbard was a thorn in the side of the rest of the AFC North teams. In 13 career games against the Steelers, Hubbard had 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. Against the Ravens in 13 games, Hubbard recorded 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and that touchdown in the playoffs. And against the Browns, Hubbard had 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in 10 career games.

That’s 15 career sacks in AFC North play in 36 games.