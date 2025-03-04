Ben Roethlisberger Wants Justin Fields Back In Pittsburgh

After previously saying there was “no wrong choice” in the debate over whether Justin Fields or Russell Wilson should return, Ben Roethlisberger now appears to be leaning in Fields’ direction. On the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger said he hopes the team brings Fields back for a second season in the Steelers’ system.

“I’d like to see what Fields could do in another year of that offense,” Roethlisberger said on his show with co-host Spencer Teo’ and guest and ex-Steelers QB Duck Hodges. “Whether you want to bring someone else in, let’s see what he can do in a second year of an offense. There’s some familiarity. He’s had a new system every year. He may be more comfortable. Obviously, we’re not taking into account contracts and all that kind of stuff. I’d like to see what Fields could do another year.”

Hodges also endorsed Fields returning over Wilson.

The Steelers’ focus is on retaining Fields or Wilson, giving them continuity after experiencing a revolving door of starting quarterbacks since Roethlisberger’s retirement. Since 2022, five different Steelers quarterbacks have started games: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Fields, and Wilson. With so much turnover, it’s been difficult for Pittsburgh to build upon anything and there’s little desire from the franchise to start fresh again, especially given the uninspiring lot of external options.

Fields started the 2024 season while Wilson rehabbed a summer calf injury. Leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record, the team was careful not to put too much on his plate and leaned on its run game and defense, getting off to a red-hot start. Fields proved he could play within a system and in control while showcasing his mobility, leading the team with five rushing scores over that span. Another year with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could take the training wheels off and open up the system in an effort to score more points, a key reason why Wilson was given his turn midseason.

Roethlisberger sees the appeal in Fields’ athleticism and potential.

“Some of the mobility stuff would be interesting,” he said. “Know he’s got a good arm. Not taking anything away from Russ. Feels like Fields could be the pick of the future, if you wanted.”

Fields might not be the long-term answer, but his odds are better than Wilson’s. Younger, more athletic, with a higher ceiling and potentially cheaper all give him the edge. Reporting indicates the Steelers are also leaning that way but there’s hardly been concrete reporting about which way the team will go. Fields and Wilson have their own agency and multiple reports indicate Fields will have a bustling market with multiple suitors. Free agency kicks off next week and for the Steelers’ sake, they hope to have an answer soon.